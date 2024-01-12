Inspectorate issues fines for additional income from healthcare providers

#Inspectorate #issues #fines #additional #income #healthcare #providers

Several suppliers of medical devices and healthcare providers have been punished by the Healthcare and Youth Inspectorate (IGJ) because they have violated the rules for additional earnings. The Inspectorate issued a total of four fines and seven warnings.

Suppliers of medical devices and healthcare providers often work together, for example to provide training or test a new drug. Strict rules apply to payment to prevent healthcare providers from being influenced to prescribe a particular aid to patients.

The company and the healthcare provider must therefore determine in advance exactly what work they will perform, how many hours it will cost and how much money they will receive for it. The payment per hour may not exceed the maximum established rates.

174 instead of 93 euros per hour

Inspectors found that information was missing for several agreements or that hourly rates were too high. For example, the American Boston Scientific, which develops medical equipment, paid an X-ray expert 174 euros per hour, while the maximum amount should have been 93 euros.

At Mediq, a company that supplies smaller medical devices, several agreements had never been drawn up. This included a urologist, a wound consultant and nurse specialists that the company hired. The inspectorate concludes after its own calculations that the amounts paid do meet the maximum hourly rates.

The Inspectorate carries out several random checks at companies and hospitals, including in response to publications from NOS and News hour. Inspectors have previously criticized hospitals for not sufficiently monitoring payments to their doctors.