Inspired by the Mother saga, Dreamed Away opens its Kickstarter campaign soon

We know very well the importance of the Mother saga in the independent video game scene, where one of the quintessential examples is the now classic, Undertale. After the Toby Fox video game we find Dreamed Away, a title created by Nicolas Petton and developed by Pinneaple Works; coming from Poland.

This title has been strolling through various digital events and today we learned that the Kickstarter financing campaign will soon begin, with February 1st being the day chosen for all of this to come to light. The game is planned to arrive on Xbox One and Xbox Series consoles in addition to the one already confirmed for Steam.

You have a demo of Dreamed Away available to know the first details that we will find in this rpg that combines action and turns

If you are interested in supporting this game and want to learn more about it, a demo is available on Steam that lasts approximately one hour. Both this demo and the definitive version of Dreamed Away will have a translation into Spanish and Latin Spanish; so it adds a point in favor to pay attention to the news of the video game.

The story of Dreamed Away transports us to France in the 90s, where our protagonist named Théo gets lost in a dreamlike, dark and mysterious world. All of this adds to the gameplay, where turn-based combat is combined into a dynamic of mini-games to combat enemies.

Undertale turns 8 years old and the game’s creator reveals new details of the next chapter of Deltarune

The release of Dreamed Away expected in the first quarter of next year; as long as the minimum requirements to be financed next week are met. Meanwhile, it seems that thanks to Undertale and Toby Fox’s new work, Deltarune, we can see a new wave of role-playing games inspired by the Mother classics of the 16-bit generation.