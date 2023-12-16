INSS: companies that do not register their employees commit “criminal acts and fraud”

The Minister of Public Administration, Labor and Social Security considered this Wednesday, 13th, in Luanda, to be a “criminal and fraud” act, referring to employers, who deduct their workers, but who do not register the same, at the National Social Security Institute.

According to the minister, who spoke during the launch of the “Expansion of Social Security” Project, the Government has intensified efforts to improve mandatory social protection, as well as the inclusion of those who find themselves in the most needy situations, with the implementation of legal regime that can accommodate them.

Teresa Rodrigues Dias highlighted, in her speech, that the challenge involves monitoring employers, who deduct from their employees’ salaries, but who do not register them with the National Social Security Institute.

” We are just not looking for non-compliance, but also for crimes, this is a real scam in my view. We have been fighting and we will continue to fight,” she emphasized.