Instagram adds hidden feed for selected friends: this is how it works

today, 12:30 | by Marloes Urff

Instagram continues to add new features to stay relevant and current. It appears the platform is now committed to creating private feeds to more easily share photos that only your closest friends should see.

Instagram posts for a select audience

You may be familiar with the struggle: you want to have a public account on Instagram to share the best photos and videos, but you don’t want to throw everything out there. Consider, for example, family photos, photos of your new home or posts with personal information. Instagram seems to want to respond to this with the new Flipside feature.

Flipside offers a completely separate profile that can only be seen by friends you select. This means you no longer have to create a separate account, also called a finsta, to post and respond more freely. You also no longer have to determine in your stories who can be added to the Close Friends list.

According to Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri, Flipside is an additional way to reach a smaller audience, separate from a second account. He reported this on Threads last week. The feature was already in the internal testing phase in December last year, but has now been released for a select group of users.

This is how Flipside works

According to TechCrunch, you can use Flipside by dragging down on a user’s profile. When you access someone’s Flipside, the screen turns around to show a hidden photo feed. You could say that the position is aptly named.

There are a number of things we know about the new functionality. The posts you post on Flipside must still comply with Instagram’s rules. You can also adjust your bio (the description of your profile) and your profile photo for Flipside. It is not yet clear whether posts you post on this feed will also appear on others’ timelines or on an alternative feed.

It is also not yet clear whether you will receive a separate timeline for the accounts on which you have been added to the Flipside list. If there is no option to see the posts on your timeline, you should always check others on the Flipside profile individually for new posts. Not really the intention, if you ask us.

Either way, it’s clearly a sign that Instagram is eager to continue innovating and has no intention of putting itself on pause. Especially with Threads, the question is of course where the focus of Meta’s content app lies.

What do you think: is this a feature you will use when it is released? Or do you see this as a total flop? Let us know in the comments!

