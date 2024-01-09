Instagram and Facebook are getting stricter because of minors

#Instagram #Facebook #stricter #minors

January 9, 2024 – 4:52 p.m

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, announced in a blog post that in the future content that can reach teenagers will be filtered even more strictly.

In the future, minors will only be able to use the services under the strictest content settings, and certain search terms will be completely blocked. Thus, it will be much more difficult for them to access content related to suicide, self-harm or eating disorders, neither in the search nor in the discovery function. The new developments will be launched on Meta’s interfaces within weeks.

Meth is being attacked in more and more states as addictive and especially harmful to children’s mental health. The United States and the European Union are also investigating several cases because, according to them, Meta does not pay enough attention to what content is exposed to minors.

From our partners

Follow us on Facebook too!

From our partners