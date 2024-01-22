Instagram is in a frenzy, one by one it marks users’ pictures as problematic

#Instagram #frenzy #marks #users #pictures #problematic

Lots of Hungarian accounts received strange messages from the image sharer.

At eight o’clock in the evening on January 22, Hungarian time, Instagram, which is also extremely popular in Hungary, became a little crazy, as it started sending out notifications to a lot of users that some posts were moved down in the image stream because they may not have met the platform’s community guidelines.

Such a warning is usually sent if the system detects sexual content, hate speech or hateful symbols in the marked post.

24.hu – In our case, Instagram found a photo taken from New York to be problematic.

If the system has sent such a message in the past few hours, there is no need to panic, it is almost certain that the posts concerned did not violate the mentioned guidelines, there is a good chance that some error is causing the users to receive the warnings one after another.

It is not yet clear what is causing the problem, Meta, which also owns Instagram, has not yet released any information about the misguided warnings.

In our case, the Account status indicated in the warning (Profile/Settings and data protection/Account status) did not indicate any problems, this also indicates that it is only a misunderstanding, but it can even be selected at the bottom of the notification by clicking on it Request to withdraw the decisionthat Instagram overrides the delisting.

24.hu – Despite the warning, it seems that there is no real problem.