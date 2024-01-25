installation of the Paris Saclay Cancer Cluster in 2025

#installation #Paris #Saclay #Cancer #Cluster

The Paris Saclay Cancer Cluster (PSCC), a cluster which will bring together laboratories, universities, manufacturers and patient associations around the Gustave Roussy cancer center, in order to accelerate innovation in cancerology, plans to be installed in 2025 in Villejuif (Val-de-Marne).

The PSCC is currently developing in Kremlin-Bicêtre while waiting to be established at the Grand Parc Campus, an area under construction of nearly 8,000 m2 in the heart of Villejuif, south of Paris. “The commercialization offer is underway, allowing the first oncology companies to set up from mid-2024, while the PSCC plans to set up in 2025”according to a press release from this center dedicated to cancer.

“This new city against cancer” under construction at the foot of Gustave Roussy, ranked first European center and third worldwide, is inspired by the American district of Kendall Square in Cambridge (Massachusetts), which brings together many players in medical innovation.

Founded by the Gustave Roussy center, Inserm, the Polytechnic Institute of Paris, Sanofi and the University of Paris-Saclay, the PSCC attracted “more than 100 start-ups, pharmaceutical groups and institutions” since its launch almost a year ago, indicated its president Eric Vivier during a press conference. The center’s mission is to“accelerate the development of innovative projects in oncology”, by developing interactions between researchers, clinicians and industrialists, he recalled. Cancer is the leading cause of premature mortality in France, ahead of cardiovascular diseases.

Also Read:  China announces “Myanmar military and ethnic minorities agree on temporary ceasefire” | NHK

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The wali of Casablanca takes drastic measures
The wali of Casablanca takes drastic measures
Posted on
Total break between Cristi Borcea and his first wife! Mihaela Borcea confirmed the terrible blow received from the Romanian millionaire
Total break between Cristi Borcea and his first wife! Mihaela Borcea confirmed the terrible blow received from the Romanian millionaire
Posted on
Should we be worried about the pangolin coronavirus created in the laboratory and which killed 100% of infected mice
Should we be worried about the pangolin coronavirus created in the laboratory and which killed 100% of infected mice
Posted on
Houthis Fire 3 Missiles at US Container Ships in the Red Sea
Houthis Fire 3 Missiles at US Container Ships in the Red Sea
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News