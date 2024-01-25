installation of the Paris Saclay Cancer Cluster in 2025

#installation #Paris #Saclay #Cancer #Cluster

The Paris Saclay Cancer Cluster (PSCC), a cluster which will bring together laboratories, universities, manufacturers and patient associations around the Gustave Roussy cancer center, in order to accelerate innovation in cancerology, plans to be installed in 2025 in Villejuif (Val-de-Marne).

The PSCC is currently developing in Kremlin-Bicêtre while waiting to be established at the Grand Parc Campus, an area under construction of nearly 8,000 m2 in the heart of Villejuif, south of Paris. “The commercialization offer is underway, allowing the first oncology companies to set up from mid-2024, while the PSCC plans to set up in 2025”according to a press release from this center dedicated to cancer.

“This new city against cancer” under construction at the foot of Gustave Roussy, ranked first European center and third worldwide, is inspired by the American district of Kendall Square in Cambridge (Massachusetts), which brings together many players in medical innovation.

Founded by the Gustave Roussy center, Inserm, the Polytechnic Institute of Paris, Sanofi and the University of Paris-Saclay, the PSCC attracted “more than 100 start-ups, pharmaceutical groups and institutions” since its launch almost a year ago, indicated its president Eric Vivier during a press conference. The center’s mission is to“accelerate the development of innovative projects in oncology”, by developing interactions between researchers, clinicians and industrialists, he recalled. Cancer is the leading cause of premature mortality in France, ahead of cardiovascular diseases.