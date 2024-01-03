#talking #act

Marcelino García Toral, Villarreal coach, did not want to nor could he hide his anger after his team’s defeat this Tuesday against Valencia in Mestalla. The Asturian was critical of the ‘groguets’ game.

“Instead of talking we have to act. We have already had 19 days to talk and I have had a few as a coach as well. We have to act, because talking does not improve mistakes,” said Marcelino at the end of the Mestalla match. He then admitted to being “worried. If you concede three goals again, one in minute 2 with a 30-meter pass that ends with only one in the area, then you should be. We have conceded 38 goals, that’s a lot. I think the first penalty “which was to look good with Mestalla. Valencia was very efficient, they overtook us in the first half hour. We are a vulnerable team, because that’s what the numbers say.”

He did not want to hide behind the barrage of casualties that plagued the Submarine squad. “It is not an excuse to have more or less background in the game, because the reality is that the first half hour of the game we were far behind Valencia,” he said.