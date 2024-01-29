Instructions for completing the ISEE 2024: new INPS forms

#Instructions #completing #ISEE #INPS #forms

With message number 4536 of 18 December 2023, INPS provides instructions on completing the new forms for calculating the 2024 ISEE.

At the end of 2023, the new standard form of the Single Self-Declaration for the calculation of the ISEE was approved. The National Institute of Social Security has provided instructions on how to complete it.

From 1 January 2024 it is possible to request the ISEE using the new forms that replace the previous models. The Equivalent Economic Situation Indicator is used to have access to bonuses and benefits and can be calculated by contacting CAF and charitable organizations or by taking advantage of the pre-compiled form made available by INPS in the personal area of ​​the institution’s website.

The data to be checked and entered concerns all members of the family unit. Personal details, movable and real estate assets, incomes and even the license plates of owned vehicles with a displacement exceeding 500 cc. Documentation that must be complete to avoid counting errors that could cause you to lose your right to benefits. It is therefore necessary to know the changes for 2024 that INPS indicated in message number 4536.

INPS communicates the instructions for completing the new ISEE forms

In the new models, the years of data present in the ISEE have been updated and rows, columns and codes relating to the 2022 tax year have been inserted. The 2024 ISEE, in fact, will be calculated by referring to income and assets of the previous two years . Some paragraphs of the pre-compiled form have been integrated to authorize the pre-compilation of the data by of the adult members of the family unit by accessing with SPID, Electronic Identity Card and National Services Card.

Table C has been modified due to the increase in the income capacity used to consider the university student independent. The maximum limit is now 9 thousand euros a year. There is also a change regarding the return of attraction in the household of the parents of their non-cohabiting adult dependent child under the age of 26, regardless of age provided that he is not married and has no children.

There are, then, two new paragraphs. One concerning the “Members included in the protection paths relating to gender violence” and the second concerning the “Additional conditions for the purposes of requesting the Inclusion Allowance”, new for 2024. To be able to access the new forms and instructions on filling in, all you need to do is access the INPS portal, enter the ISEE Single Portal and select “Information” and, finally, “Forms and models”. In case of doubt there are CAFs ready to help the citizen totally free. All you need to do is make an appointment and present the necessary documentation to request the 2024 ISEE.