Insulation allowance starts to be paid in the first quarter of 2024

Public servants and administrative agents placed in areas that are difficult to access and devoid of essential goods and services, such as telecommunications, banks and transport, will benefit, from this year onwards, across the country, from isolation allowances.

According to the National Director of Labor, António Stote, the isolation allowance will begin to be paid in the first quarter of 2024.

According to the manager, they will also benefit from installation, house rent, preferably spouse’s mobility, access to housing, among other benefits to be granted by the State.

It should be remembered that at the end of last December, the National Teachers’ Union (SINPROF) appealed to the Angolan Executive for speed in implementing class isolation subsidies.

This is a package of subsidies and incentives already approved by the Angolan Government, since February of the previous year, with the aim of mitigating the difficulties of teachers working in remote areas of the country, however, not yet implemented.