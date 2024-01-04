INSURANCE COMPANY – Lantonirina Andrianary leaves general management of Aro

Is this the beginning of the clash of heads on the cusp of the formation of the new government? Lantonirina Andrianary, general director of the omni-branches insurance and reinsurance company or Aro, has just left her position. The news shook the business and financial community, which preferred not to react directly. Aro insurance is a company with majority state participation. The latter holds the majority of shares, 73%, compared to 16% for the staff. Lantonirina Andrianary was the first woman to serve as general director of a state-owned insurance company. Aro is considered a heavyweight in the national economy with a turnover of 150 billion ariary.

Eric Ranjalahy

Also Read:  The first Tesla Cybertruck had an accident. The young driver was very lucky

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

3 times when you should never brush your teeth: They cause painful problems
3 times when you should never brush your teeth: They cause painful problems
Posted on
Real estate market expert Yan Bingli criticized Hou Kang’s loan “Lian Xiaohua” and the bitter consequences may be that the whole people will foot the bill.
Real estate market expert Yan Bingli criticized Hou Kang’s loan “Lian Xiaohua” and the bitter consequences may be that the whole people will foot the bill.
Posted on
Something is wrong here: IAEA inspectors are not allowed to enter some parts of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant
Something is wrong here: IAEA inspectors are not allowed to enter some parts of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant
Posted on
Supermarkets fully include the soft drink tax in the price of cola and oat milk Economy
Supermarkets fully include the soft drink tax in the price of cola and oat milk Economy
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News