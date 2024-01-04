INSURANCE COMPANY – Lantonirina Andrianary leaves general management of Aro

Is this the beginning of the clash of heads on the cusp of the formation of the new government? Lantonirina Andrianary, general director of the omni-branches insurance and reinsurance company or Aro, has just left her position. The news shook the business and financial community, which preferred not to react directly. Aro insurance is a company with majority state participation. The latter holds the majority of shares, 73%, compared to 16% for the staff. Lantonirina Andrianary was the first woman to serve as general director of a state-owned insurance company. Aro is considered a heavyweight in the national economy with a turnover of 150 billion ariary.

Eric Ranjalahy