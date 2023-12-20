Intel confirms release of Arc Battlemage video cards in 2024 – Computer – News

#Intel #confirms #release #Arc #Battlemage #video #cards #Computer #News

I can find very little information about Intel Arc and its capabilities for compute. It seems very focused on gaming. I certainly hope that they can form real competition against Nvidia and AMD, but in itself compute would be a nice bonus.

Nvidia has been putting Cuda on their consumer cards since forever, which now works out for them because every developer uses Nvidia. AMD is basically screwing up every step they take with ROCm (their Cuda competition), from initially limiting ROCm to just datacenter/workstation cards, to now having poor support for basically everything.

And if you take a look around Intel’s website you will quickly discover that in terms of GPUs for AI they actually only have 2 real products to offer, the Intel Max 1550 and Max 1100, with 128GB and 48GB of VRAM respectively. So before you come up with the argument that they don’t do compute on Arc because otherwise they would be competition for themselves, that’s nonsense, because those data center cards are far out of reach of the things that consumer cards can do (24GB is the highest VRAM you can get on a card for us mere mortals: RTX 3090/4090 and RX 7900 XTX).

Intel MUST compete as a compute provider and not make the same mistake as AMD. You won’t succeed with gaming alone.

Oh and yes, I see the OpenCL support, but be honest with yourself… Isn’t OpenCL kinda dying?