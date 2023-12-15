Intel Core Ultra processor officially arrives, bringing Intel into the AI ​​era

#Intel #Core #Ultra #processor #officially #arrives #bringing #Intel #era

Intel previouslyThe new generation of Core Ultra processors that have been announced, is finally officially launched today, bringing Intel into the era of AI processors. Although this is a step slower than AMD, most AI-related applications are still in their infancy, so it is not too late for Intel to join the market.

Core Ultra places special emphasis on its energy efficiency, especially the use of new Foveros 3D packaging technology, which separates computing, SoC, I/O and display into four independent small chips, and individual units can be switched on and off as needed. The SoC is probably the most special part of this, because it has built-in two “Low Power Consumption High Efficiency Cores (LPE cores)” that can independently support the operation of the computer when it is idle. Intel claims that Core Ultra chips can reduce power consumption by 79% when idle compared to the previous generation Ryzen 7840U.

Core Ultra initially launched a total of 8 processors, including 4 models in the H series and 4 models in the U series. Core Ultra 7 165H and 155H both have 16 cores (6P8E2LPE) and 22 threads, and the core frequency of the former is slightly higher; Core Ultra 5 135H and 125H both have 14 cores (4P8E2LPE) and 18 threads, and the frequency of the former is also slightly higher. a little. The four models of the U series are Ultra 7 165U, Ultra 7 155U, Ultra 5 135U and Ultra 5 125U. All four models have 12 cores (2P8E2LPE) and 14 threads. The only difference is the frequency of the P core, E core and internal display. On.

Speaking of internal graphics, the name of this generation of internal graphics is no longer called “Iris”, but depends on the level. It can be named “Arc” or simply “Intel Graphics”. The two H-series Ultra 7 processors have 8 Xe cores, the two H-series Ultra 5 processors have 7 Xe cores, and the four U-series Ultra processors have 4 Xe cores. All models are equipped with an NPU neuron processor called “Intel AI Boost”, and all have two Gen 3 cores.

With the announcement of Intel, laptops equipped with Core Ultra began to be launched one after another. This time Core Ultra is a major architectural change for Intel. However, since Core Ultra initially focused on AI and business applications, most of the models installed are based on existing thin and light notebooks, with only internal modifications. Just components. The significance of Core Ultra is more to prepare for the AI ​​era in advance. After all, after AMD and Intel fully support it, more and more AI applications will be launched in the future.

