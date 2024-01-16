Intel has a bunch of new processors. Even in 2024, he wants to dazzle with a dual core – Živě.cz

#Intel #bunch #processors #dazzle #dual #core #Živě.cz
Last week, Intel added several new models to its processor lines for desktops and laptops. Although the word new should rather be in quotation marks, because it is the old well-known Raptor Lake chips, which the American company poured live water on. A more refined production allowed to increase clocks without increasing consumption. Technologically, however, these are older chips.
The most powerful laptops
Chips marked as Core 14000HX with a basic TDP of 55 W are aimed at the most powerful notebooks, but their energy limit is almost three times higher. Raptor Lake Refresh includes five new models, only the middle one is a bit interesting. Compared to its predecessor, the Core i7-14650HX adds two large cores, for a total of eight, plus eight small ones.
Intel also wants to connect the 14th generation of notebook chips with the advent of Wi-Fi 7 and Thunderbolt 5, but the support of new interfaces is not necessarily tied to these processors, since these technologies are not part of the processors, but require special controllers.
The game and application performance of the Core i9-14900HX is supposed to be lower by units to tens of percent on the Ryzen 9 7945HX(3D) thanks to higher clocks and more cores, but Intel traditionally does not state at what consumption it achieved this. Over 60 different laptops with these chips will soon be heading to the market, so independent measurements will also show how the Raptor Lake Refresh fares in terms of efficiency.
Model Cores/HT (P+E) Frequency P Frequency E L3 cache iGPU DDR5 TDP i9-13980HX 24/32 (8+16) 2.2-5.6 GHz 1.6-4.0 GHz 36 MB 32 EU, 1.65 GHz 5600 MHz 55 W (157 W) i9-13950HX 24/32 (8+16) 2.2-5.5 GHz 1.6-4.0 GHz 36 MB 32 EU, 1.65 GHz 5600 MHz 55W (157W)
i9-14900HX
24/32 (8+16)
2,2–5,8 GHz
1,6–4,1 GHz
36 MB
32 EU, 1,65 GHz
5600 MHz
55 W (157 W)
i9-13900HX
24/32 (8+16)
2,2–5,4 GHz
1,6–3,9 GHz
36 MB
32 EU, 1,65 GHz
5600 MHz
55 W (157 W)
i7-13850HX
20/28 (8+12)
2,1–5,3 GHz
1,5–3,8 GHz
30 MB
32 EU, 1,60 GHz
5600 MHz
55 W (157 W)
i7-14700HX
20/28 (8+12)
2,1–5,5 GHz
1,5–3,9 GHz
33 MB
32 EU, 1,60 GHz
5600 MHz
55 W (157 W)
i7-13700HX
16/24 (8+8)
2,1–5,0 GHz
1,5–3,7 GHz
30 MB
32 EU, 1,55 GHz
5600 MHz
55 W (157 W)
i7-14650HX
16/24 (8+8)
2,2–5,2 GHz
1,6–3,7 GHz
30 MB
16 EU, 1,60 GHz
5600 MHz
55 W (157 W)
i7-13650HX
14/20 (6+8)
2,6–4,9 GHz
1,9–3,6 GHz
24 MB
16 EU, 1,55 GHz
5600 MHz
55 W (157 W)
i5-13600HX
14/20 (6+8)
2,6–4,8 GHz
1,9–3,6 GHz
24 MB
32 EU, 1,50 GHz
5600 MHz
55 W (157 W)
i5-14500HX
14/20 (6+8)
2,6–4,9 GHz
1,9–3,5 GHz
24 MB
32 EU, 1,55 GHz
5600 MHz
55 W (157 W)
i5-13500HX
14/20 (6+8)
2,5–4,7 GHz
1,8–3,5 GHz
24 MB
16 EU, 1,50 GHz
5600 MHz
55 W (157 W)
i5-14450HX
10/16 (6+4)
2,4–4,6 GHz
1,8–2,5 GHz
20 MB
16 EU, 1,50 GHz
5600 MHz
55 W (157 W)
i5-13450HX
10/16 (6+4)
2,4–4,6 GHz
1,8–2,4 GHz
20 MB
16 EU, 1,45 GHz
5600 MHz
55 W (157 W)
Ultrabook chips
Raptor Lake Refresh in the most economical 15W variant will arrive in three models. Here, the core frequencies have shifted by only 100 to 200 MHz, and the only real news are the names, which are based on a different key. No more Core and four numbers, but Core and three numbers.
In this segment, Intel already has a successor Meteor Lake series, which has a more powerful CPU and GPU, plus a neural coprocessor. But prices will also be higher.
Core/HT model
(P+E) Frequency P Frequency E L3 cache iGPU LPDDR5 TDP
Core 7 150U
10/12
(2+8)
1,8–5,4 GHz
1,2–4,0 GHz
12 MB
96 EU, 1,30 GHz
6400 MHz
15 W (55 W)
i7-1365U
10/12
(2+8)
1,8–5,2 GHz
1,3–3,9 GHz
12 MB
96 EU, 1,30 GHz
6400 MHz
15 W (55 W)
i7-1355U
10/12
(2+8)
1,7–5,0 GHz
1,2–3,7 GHz
12 MB
96 EU, 1,30 GHz
6400 MHz
15 W (55 W)
Core 5 120U
10/12
(2+8)
1,4–5,0 GHz
0,9–3,8 GHz
12 MB
80 EU, 1,25 GHz
6400 MHz
15 W (55 W)
i5-1345U
10/12
(2+8)
1,6–4,7 GHz
1,2–3,5 GHz
12 MB
80 EU, 1,25 GHz
6400 MHz
15 W (55 W)
i5-1335U
10/12
(2+8)
1,3–4,6 GHz
0,9–3,4 GHz
12 MB
80 EU, 1,25 GHz
6400 MHz
15 W (55 W)
i5-1334U
10/12
(2+8)
1,3–4,6 GHz
0,9–3,4 GHz
12 MB
80 EU, 1,25 GHz
5200 MHz
15 W (55 W)
Core 3 100U
6/8
(2+4)
1,2–4,7 GHz
0,9–3,3 GHz
10 MB
64 EU, 1,25 GHz
5200 MHz
15 W (55 W)
i3-1315U
6/8
(2+4)
1,2–4,5 GHz
0,9–3,3 GHz
10 MB
64 EU, 1,25 GHz
5200 MHz
15 W (55 W)
i3-1305U
5/6
(1+4)
1,6–4,5 GHz
1,2–3,3 GHz
10 MB
64 EU, 1,25 GHz
5200 MHz
15 W (55 W)
U300
5/6
(1+4)
1,2–4,4 GHz
0,9–3,3 GHz
8 MB
48 EU, 1,10 GHz
5200 MHz
15 W (55 W)
Economical desktop chips
Intel prepared the most additions to desktop computers. In the fall, it brought the “duck” Intel Core 14000 models with a TDP of 125 W. Now the company is heading to the lower floors with 65- and 35-W processors. They therefore have lower frequencies and fewer cores. In both cases, Intel goes a bit to the extreme. Clocks start at one gigahertz and the number of cores at two.
Yes, even in 2024, the company introduces a dual-core processor as a novelty. Only it is no longer Pentium or Celeron, because Intel no longer uses these brands, but it is simply called Processor 300. It has no turbo mode, it uses a fixed frequency of 3.9 GHz. The TDP is still 46 W, although its performance is reduced by much more economical mobile chips. By the way, the 300 also exists in a more economical version of the Processor 300T with a frequency of 3.4 GHz and a TDP of 35 W.
Such parameters were used 18 years ago with the first Core 2 Duo processors. From today’s point of view, these are understandably several times slower, because newer architectures have massively increased IPC, brought larger caches, support for faster memories or new instructions. But it’s still kind of funny to write about a new desktop dual-core.
Model
Jádra/HT (P+E)
Frekvence P
Frekvence E
L3 cache
iGPU
TDP (turbo)
Cena
i9-13900KS
24/32 (8+16)
3,2–6,0 GHz
2,4–4,3 GHz
36 MB
UHD 770
150 W (253 W)
$689
i9-14900K
24/32 (8+16)
3,2–6,0 GHz
2,4–4,4 GHz
36 MB
UHD 770
125 W (253 W)
$589
i9-13900K
24/32 (8+16)
3,0–5,8 GHz
2,0–4,3 GHz
36 MB
UHD 770
125 W (253 W)
$589
i9-14900KF
24/32 (8+16)
3,2–6,0 GHz
2,4–4,4 GHz
36 MB
UHD 770
125 W (253 W)
$564
i9-13900KF
24/32 (8+16)
3,0–5,8 GHz
2,0–4,3 GHz
36 MB
–
125 W (253 W)
$564
i9-14900
24/32 (8+16)
2,0–5,6 GHz
1,5–4,3 GHz
36 MB
UHD 770
65 W (219 W)
$549
i9-13900
24/32 (8+16)
2,0–5,6 GHz
1,5–4,2 GHz
32 MB
UHD 770
65 W (219 W)
$549
i9-14900F
24/32 (8+16)
2,0–5,8 GHz
1,5–4,3 GHz
36 MB
–
65 W (219 W)
$524
i9-13900F
24/32 (8+16)
2,0–5,6 GHz
1,5–4,2 GHz
32 MB
–
65 W (219 W)
$524
i9-14900T
24/32 (8+16)
1,1–5,5 GHz
0,8–4,0 GHz
36 MB
UHD 770
35 W (106 W)
$549
i9-13900T
24/32 (8+16)
1,1–5,3 GHz
0,8–3,9 GHz
36 MB
UHD 770
35 W (106 W)
$549
i7-14700K
20/28 (8+12)
3,4–5,6 GHz
2,5–4,3 GHz
33 MB
UHD 770
125 W (253 W)
$409
i7-13700K
16/24 (8+8)
3,4–5,4 GHz
2,5–4,2 GHz
30 MB
UHD 770
125 W (253 W)
$409
i7-14700KF
20/28 (8+12)
3,4–5,6 GHz
2,5–4,3 GHz
33 MB
UHD 770
125 W (253 W)
$384
i7-13700KF
16/24 (8+8)
3,4–5,4 GHz
2,5–4,2 GHz
30 MB
–
125 W (253 W)
$384
i7-14700
20/28 (8+12)
2,1–5,4 GHz
1,5–4,2 GHz
33 MB
UHD 770
65 W (219 W)
$384
i7-13700
16/24 (8+8)
2,1–5,2 GHz
1,5–4,1 GHz
30 MB
UHD 770
65 W (219 W)
$384
i7-14700F
20/28 (8+12)
2,1–5,4 GHz
1,5–4,2 GHz
33 MB
–
65 W (219 W)
$359
i7-13700F
16/24 (8+8)
2,1–5,2 GHz
1,5–4,1 GHz
30 MB
–
65 W (219 W)
$359
i7-13700T
16/24 (8+8)
1,4–4,9 GHz
1,0–3,6 GHz
30 MB
UHD 770
35 W (106 W)
$384
i5-14600K
14/20 (6+8)
3,5–5,3 GHz
2,6–4,0 GHz
24 MB
UHD 770
125 W (181 W)
$319
i5-13600K
14/20 (6+8)
3,5–5,1 GHz
2,6–3,9 GHz
24 MB
UHD 770
125 W (181 W)
$318
i5-14600KF
14/20 (6+8)
3,5–5,3 GHz
2,6–4,0 GHz
24 MB
UHD 770
125 W (181 W)
$294
i5-13600KF
14/20 (6+8)
3,5–5,1 GHz
2,6–3,9 GHz
24 MB
–
125 W (181 W)
$294
i5-14600
14/20 (6+8)
2,7–5,2 GHz
2,0–3,9 GHz
24 MB
UHD 770
65 W (154 W)
$255
i5-13600
14/20 (6+8)
2,7–5,0 GHz
2,0–3,7 GHz
24 MB
UHD 770
65 W (154 W)
$255
i5-14600T
14/20 (6+8)
1,8–5,1 GHz
1,2–3,6 GHz
24 MB
UHD 770
35 W (92 W)
$255
i5-13600T
14/20 (6+8)
1,8–4,8 GHz
1,3–3,4 GHz
24 MB
UHD 770
35 W (92 W)
$255
i5-14500
14/20 (6+8)
2,6–5,0 GHz
1,9–3,7 GHz
24 MB
UHD 770
65 W (154 W)
$232
i5-13500
14/20 (6+8)
2,5–4,8 GHz
1,8–3,5 GHz
24 MB
UHD 770
65 W (154 W)
$232
i5-14500T
14/20 (6+8)
1,7–4,8 GHz
1,2–3,4 GHz
24 MB
UHD 770
35 W (92 W)
$232
i5-13500T
14/20 (6+8)
1,6–4,6 GHz
1,2–3,2 GHz
24 MB
UHD 770
35 W (92 W)
$232
i5-14400
10/16 (6+4)
2,5–4,7 GHz
1,8–3,5 GHz
20 MB
UHD 770
65 W (148 W)
$221
i5-13400
10/16 (6+4)
2,5–4,6 GHz
1,8–3,3 GHz
20 MB
UHD 730
65 W (148 W)
$221
i5-14400F
10/16 (6+4)
2,5–4,7 GHz
1,8–3,5 GHz
20 MB
–
65 W (148 W)
$196
i5-13400F
10/16 (6+4)
2,5–4,6 GHz
1,8–3,3 GHz
20 MB
–
65 W (148 W)
$196
i5-14400T
10/16 (6+4)
1,5–4,5 GHz
1,1–3,2 GHz
20 MB
UHD 730
35 W (82 W)
$221
i5-13400T
10/16 (6+4)
1,3–4,4 GHz
1,0–3,0 GHz
20 MB
UHD 730
35 W (82 W)
$221
i3-14100
4/8 (4+0)
3,5–4,7 GHz
–
12 MB
UHD 770
60 W (110 W)
$134
i3-13100
4/8 (4+0)
3,4–4,5 GHz
–
17 MB
UHD 730
60 W (89 W)
$134
i3-14100F
4/8 (4+0)
3,5–4,7 GHz
–
12 MB
–
58 W (110 W)
$109
i3-13100F
4/8 (4+0)
3,4–4,5 GHz
–
17 MB
–
60 W (89 W)
$109
i3-14100T
4/8 (4+0)
2,7–4,4 GHz
–
12 MB
UHD 730
35 W (69 W)
$134
i3-13100T
4/8 (4+0)
2,5–4,2 GHz
–
17 MB
UHD 730
35 W (69 W)
$134
Processor 300
2/4 (2+0)
3,9 GHz
–
6
UHD 710
46 W
$82
Processor 300T
2/4 (2+0)
3,4 GHz
–
6
UHD 710
35 W
$82