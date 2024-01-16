Intel has a bunch of new processors. Even in 2024, he wants to dazzle with a dual core – Živě.cz

#Intel #bunch #processors #dazzle #dual #core #Živě.cz

Last week, Intel added several new models to its processor lines for desktops and laptops. Although the word new should rather be in quotation marks, because it is the old well-known Raptor Lake chips, which the American company poured live water on. A more refined production allowed to increase clocks without increasing consumption. Technologically, however, these are older chips.

The most powerful laptops

Chips marked as Core 14000HX with a basic TDP of 55 W are aimed at the most powerful notebooks, but their energy limit is almost three times higher. Raptor Lake Refresh includes five new models, only the middle one is a bit interesting. Compared to its predecessor, the Core i7-14650HX adds two large cores, for a total of eight, plus eight small ones.

Intel also wants to connect the 14th generation of notebook chips with the advent of Wi-Fi 7 and Thunderbolt 5, but the support of new interfaces is not necessarily tied to these processors, since these technologies are not part of the processors, but require special controllers.

The game and application performance of the Core i9-14900HX is supposed to be lower by units to tens of percent on the Ryzen 9 7945HX(3D) thanks to higher clocks and more cores, but Intel traditionally does not state at what consumption it achieved this. Over 60 different laptops with these chips will soon be heading to the market, so independent measurements will also show how the Raptor Lake Refresh fares in terms of efficiency.

Model Cores/HT (P+E) Frequency P Frequency E L3 cache iGPU DDR5 TDP i9-13980HX 24/32 (8+16) 2.2-5.6 GHz 1.6-4.0 GHz 36 MB 32 EU, 1.65 GHz 5600 MHz 55 W (157 W) i9-13950HX 24/32 (8+16) 2.2-5.5 GHz 1.6-4.0 GHz 36 MB 32 EU, 1.65 GHz 5600 MHz 55W (157W)

i9-14900HX

24/32 (8+16)

2,2–5,8 GHz

1,6–4,1 GHz

36 MB

32 EU, 1,65 GHz

5600 MHz

55 W (157 W)

i9-13900HX

24/32 (8+16)

2,2–5,4 GHz

1,6–3,9 GHz

36 MB

32 EU, 1,65 GHz

5600 MHz

55 W (157 W)

i7-13850HX

20/28 (8+12)

2,1–5,3 GHz

1,5–3,8 GHz

30 MB

32 EU, 1,60 GHz

5600 MHz

55 W (157 W)

i7-14700HX

20/28 (8+12)

2,1–5,5 GHz

1,5–3,9 GHz

33 MB

32 EU, 1,60 GHz

5600 MHz

55 W (157 W)

i7-13700HX

16/24 (8+8)

2,1–5,0 GHz

1,5–3,7 GHz

30 MB

32 EU, 1,55 GHz

5600 MHz

55 W (157 W)

i7-14650HX

16/24 (8+8)

2,2–5,2 GHz

1,6–3,7 GHz

30 MB

16 EU, 1,60 GHz

5600 MHz

55 W (157 W)

i7-13650HX

14/20 (6+8)

2,6–4,9 GHz

1,9–3,6 GHz

24 MB

16 EU, 1,55 GHz

5600 MHz

55 W (157 W)

i5-13600HX

14/20 (6+8)

2,6–4,8 GHz

1,9–3,6 GHz

24 MB

32 EU, 1,50 GHz

5600 MHz

55 W (157 W)

i5-14500HX

14/20 (6+8)

2,6–4,9 GHz

1,9–3,5 GHz

24 MB

32 EU, 1,55 GHz

5600 MHz

55 W (157 W)

i5-13500HX

14/20 (6+8)

2,5–4,7 GHz

1,8–3,5 GHz

24 MB

16 EU, 1,50 GHz

5600 MHz

55 W (157 W)

i5-14450HX

10/16 (6+4)

2,4–4,6 GHz

1,8–2,5 GHz

20 MB

16 EU, 1,50 GHz

5600 MHz

55 W (157 W)

i5-13450HX

10/16 (6+4)

2,4–4,6 GHz

1,8–2,4 GHz

20 MB

16 EU, 1,45 GHz

5600 MHz

55 W (157 W)

Ultrabook chips

Raptor Lake Refresh in the most economical 15W variant will arrive in three models. Here, the core frequencies have shifted by only 100 to 200 MHz, and the only real news are the names, which are based on a different key. No more Core and four numbers, but Core and three numbers.

In this segment, Intel already has a successor Meteor Lake series, which has a more powerful CPU and GPU, plus a neural coprocessor. But prices will also be higher.

Core/HT model

(P+E) Frequency P Frequency E L3 cache iGPU LPDDR5 TDP

Core 7 150U

10/12

(2+8)

1,8–5,4 GHz

1,2–4,0 GHz

12 MB

96 EU, 1,30 GHz

6400 MHz

15 W (55 W)

i7-1365U

10/12

(2+8)

1,8–5,2 GHz

1,3–3,9 GHz

12 MB

96 EU, 1,30 GHz

6400 MHz

15 W (55 W)

i7-1355U

10/12

(2+8)

1,7–5,0 GHz

1,2–3,7 GHz

12 MB

96 EU, 1,30 GHz

6400 MHz

15 W (55 W)

Core 5 120U

10/12

(2+8)

1,4–5,0 GHz

0,9–3,8 GHz

12 MB

80 EU, 1,25 GHz

6400 MHz

15 W (55 W)

i5-1345U

10/12

(2+8)

1,6–4,7 GHz

1,2–3,5 GHz

12 MB

80 EU, 1,25 GHz

6400 MHz

15 W (55 W)

i5-1335U

10/12

(2+8)

1,3–4,6 GHz

0,9–3,4 GHz

12 MB

80 EU, 1,25 GHz

6400 MHz

15 W (55 W)

i5-1334U

10/12

(2+8)

1,3–4,6 GHz

0,9–3,4 GHz

12 MB

80 EU, 1,25 GHz

5200 MHz

15 W (55 W)

Core 3 100U

6/8

(2+4)

1,2–4,7 GHz

0,9–3,3 GHz

10 MB

64 EU, 1,25 GHz

5200 MHz

15 W (55 W)

i3-1315U

6/8

(2+4)

1,2–4,5 GHz

0,9–3,3 GHz

10 MB

64 EU, 1,25 GHz

5200 MHz

15 W (55 W)

i3-1305U

5/6

(1+4)

1,6–4,5 GHz

1,2–3,3 GHz

10 MB

64 EU, 1,25 GHz

5200 MHz

15 W (55 W)

U300

5/6

(1+4)

1,2–4,4 GHz

0,9–3,3 GHz

8 MB

48 EU, 1,10 GHz

5200 MHz

15 W (55 W)

Economical desktop chips

Intel prepared the most additions to desktop computers. In the fall, it brought the “duck” Intel Core 14000 models with a TDP of 125 W. Now the company is heading to the lower floors with 65- and 35-W processors. They therefore have lower frequencies and fewer cores. In both cases, Intel goes a bit to the extreme. Clocks start at one gigahertz and the number of cores at two.

Yes, even in 2024, the company introduces a dual-core processor as a novelty. Only it is no longer Pentium or Celeron, because Intel no longer uses these brands, but it is simply called Processor 300. It has no turbo mode, it uses a fixed frequency of 3.9 GHz. The TDP is still 46 W, although its performance is reduced by much more economical mobile chips. By the way, the 300 also exists in a more economical version of the Processor 300T with a frequency of 3.4 GHz and a TDP of 35 W.

Such parameters were used 18 years ago with the first Core 2 Duo processors. From today’s point of view, these are understandably several times slower, because newer architectures have massively increased IPC, brought larger caches, support for faster memories or new instructions. But it’s still kind of funny to write about a new desktop dual-core.

Model

Jádra/HT (P+E)

Frekvence P

Frekvence E

L3 cache

iGPU

TDP (turbo)

Cena

i9-13900KS

24/32 (8+16)

3,2–6,0 GHz

2,4–4,3 GHz

36 MB

UHD 770

150 W (253 W)

$689

i9-14900K

24/32 (8+16)

3,2–6,0 GHz

2,4–4,4 GHz

36 MB

UHD 770

125 W (253 W)

$589

i9-13900K

24/32 (8+16)

3,0–5,8 GHz

2,0–4,3 GHz

36 MB

UHD 770

125 W (253 W)

$589

i9-14900KF

24/32 (8+16)

3,2–6,0 GHz

2,4–4,4 GHz

36 MB

UHD 770

125 W (253 W)

$564

i9-13900KF

24/32 (8+16)

3,0–5,8 GHz

2,0–4,3 GHz

36 MB

–

125 W (253 W)

$564

i9-14900

24/32 (8+16)

2,0–5,6 GHz

1,5–4,3 GHz

36 MB

UHD 770

65 W (219 W)

$549

i9-13900

24/32 (8+16)

2,0–5,6 GHz

1,5–4,2 GHz

32 MB

UHD 770

65 W (219 W)

$549

i9-14900F

24/32 (8+16)

2,0–5,8 GHz

1,5–4,3 GHz

36 MB

–

65 W (219 W)

$524

i9-13900F

24/32 (8+16)

2,0–5,6 GHz

1,5–4,2 GHz

32 MB

–

65 W (219 W)

$524

i9-14900T

24/32 (8+16)

1,1–5,5 GHz

0,8–4,0 GHz

36 MB

UHD 770

35 W (106 W)

$549

i9-13900T

24/32 (8+16)

1,1–5,3 GHz

0,8–3,9 GHz

36 MB

UHD 770

35 W (106 W)

$549

i7-14700K

20/28 (8+12)

3,4–5,6 GHz

2,5–4,3 GHz

33 MB

UHD 770

125 W (253 W)

$409

i7-13700K

16/24 (8+8)

3,4–5,4 GHz

2,5–4,2 GHz

30 MB

UHD 770

125 W (253 W)

$409

i7-14700KF

20/28 (8+12)

3,4–5,6 GHz

2,5–4,3 GHz

33 MB

UHD 770

125 W (253 W)

$384

i7-13700KF

16/24 (8+8)

3,4–5,4 GHz

2,5–4,2 GHz

30 MB

–

125 W (253 W)

$384

i7-14700

20/28 (8+12)

2,1–5,4 GHz

1,5–4,2 GHz

33 MB

UHD 770

65 W (219 W)

$384

i7-13700

16/24 (8+8)

2,1–5,2 GHz

1,5–4,1 GHz

30 MB

UHD 770

65 W (219 W)

$384

i7-14700F

20/28 (8+12)

2,1–5,4 GHz

1,5–4,2 GHz

33 MB

–

65 W (219 W)

$359

i7-13700F

16/24 (8+8)

2,1–5,2 GHz

1,5–4,1 GHz

30 MB

–

65 W (219 W)

$359

i7-13700T

16/24 (8+8)

1,4–4,9 GHz

1,0–3,6 GHz

30 MB

UHD 770

35 W (106 W)

$384

i5-14600K

14/20 (6+8)

3,5–5,3 GHz

2,6–4,0 GHz

24 MB

UHD 770

125 W (181 W)

$319

i5-13600K

14/20 (6+8)

3,5–5,1 GHz

2,6–3,9 GHz

24 MB

UHD 770

125 W (181 W)

$318

i5-14600KF

14/20 (6+8)

3,5–5,3 GHz

2,6–4,0 GHz

24 MB

UHD 770

125 W (181 W)

$294

i5-13600KF

14/20 (6+8)

3,5–5,1 GHz

2,6–3,9 GHz

24 MB

–

125 W (181 W)

$294

i5-14600

14/20 (6+8)

2,7–5,2 GHz

2,0–3,9 GHz

24 MB

UHD 770

65 W (154 W)

$255

i5-13600

14/20 (6+8)

2,7–5,0 GHz

2,0–3,7 GHz

24 MB

UHD 770

65 W (154 W)

$255

i5-14600T

14/20 (6+8)

1,8–5,1 GHz

1,2–3,6 GHz

24 MB

UHD 770

35 W (92 W)

$255

i5-13600T

14/20 (6+8)

1,8–4,8 GHz

1,3–3,4 GHz

24 MB

UHD 770

35 W (92 W)

$255

i5-14500

14/20 (6+8)

2,6–5,0 GHz

1,9–3,7 GHz

24 MB

UHD 770

65 W (154 W)

$232

i5-13500

14/20 (6+8)

2,5–4,8 GHz

1,8–3,5 GHz

24 MB

UHD 770

65 W (154 W)

$232

i5-14500T

14/20 (6+8)

1,7–4,8 GHz

1,2–3,4 GHz

24 MB

UHD 770

35 W (92 W)

$232

i5-13500T

14/20 (6+8)

1,6–4,6 GHz

1,2–3,2 GHz

24 MB

UHD 770

35 W (92 W)

$232

i5-14400

10/16 (6+4)

2,5–4,7 GHz

1,8–3,5 GHz

20 MB

UHD 770

65 W (148 W)

$221

i5-13400

10/16 (6+4)

2,5–4,6 GHz

1,8–3,3 GHz

20 MB

UHD 730

65 W (148 W)

$221

i5-14400F

10/16 (6+4)

2,5–4,7 GHz

1,8–3,5 GHz

20 MB

–

65 W (148 W)

$196

i5-13400F

10/16 (6+4)

2,5–4,6 GHz

1,8–3,3 GHz

20 MB

–

65 W (148 W)

$196

i5-14400T

10/16 (6+4)

1,5–4,5 GHz

1,1–3,2 GHz

20 MB

UHD 730

35 W (82 W)

$221

i5-13400T

10/16 (6+4)

1,3–4,4 GHz

1,0–3,0 GHz

20 MB

UHD 730

35 W (82 W)

$221

i3-14100

4/8 (4+0)

3,5–4,7 GHz

–

12 MB

UHD 770

60 W (110 W)

$134

i3-13100

4/8 (4+0)

3,4–4,5 GHz

–

17 MB

UHD 730

60 W (89 W)

$134

i3-14100F

4/8 (4+0)

3,5–4,7 GHz

–

12 MB

–

58 W (110 W)

$109

i3-13100F

4/8 (4+0)

3,4–4,5 GHz

–

17 MB

–

60 W (89 W)

$109

i3-14100T

4/8 (4+0)

2,7–4,4 GHz

–

12 MB

UHD 730

35 W (69 W)

$134

i3-13100T

4/8 (4+0)

2,5–4,2 GHz

–

17 MB

UHD 730

35 W (69 W)

$134

Processor 300

2/4 (2+0)

3,9 GHz

–

6

UHD 710

46 W

$82

Processor 300T

2/4 (2+0)

3,4 GHz

–

6

UHD 710

35 W

$82