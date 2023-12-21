Intel Meteor Lake iGPU outperforms RDNA3 Radeon in AMD Ryzen, thanks to TSMC

While the CPU part of the new Intel Meteor Lake processors did not do very well (it is not bad, but lags behind AMD), the GPU part, on the other hand, represents a very nice leap forward in terms of performance and energy efficiency of the entire processor. At least on Linux, where the comparison of mobile Alder Lake (12th generation Core), mobile Meteor Lake and mobile Ryzen with RDNA3 Radeon 780M is brought by Phoronix.

The overall average of the tests says that with the Core Ultra 7 155H the tested notebook in games consumes an average of just over 24 W, while the notebook with the Ryzen 780M averages just under 26 W. Compared to the previous Intel Alder Lake platform with an average consumption of 36 W, both named machines significantly more economical, but the Intel Meteor Lake Core Ultra 7 155H achieves an average of almost 8% higher performance compared to the Ryzen 7 7840U in all tests.

It can therefore be concluded that Intel, with a conglomerate of chiplets from TSMC and itself, has caught up and even overtaken the competing Ryzens. Of course, this statement will be valid until the release of the next generation of mobile Ryzens (this was, for example, in the form of the Ryzen 8040 series, announced a few weeks ago, availability next year), but I don’t want to predict how much the RDNA3 architecture will continue to be used. However, I would like to state that this first such product, with which Intel succeeded in surpassing AMD, is unfortunately mainly based on transistors produced by TSMC, so although from a product point of view the GPU part is good news for Intel, from the point of view of the quality of its manufacturing technology is more of a negative advertisement.

But at the same time, we can assume that Intel will continue to tweak its GPU drivers (and the GPU part of Meteor Lake will get better and better) in the coming years, as well as the CPU scheduler, so let’s assume that Meteor Lake notebooks will mature like wine.

