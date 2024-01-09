Intel shows Lunar Lake CPU with integrated RAM and confirms Arrow Lake in 2024 – Computer – News

#Intel #shows #Lunar #Lake #CPU #integrated #RAM #confirms #Arrow #Lake #Computer #News

It’s interesting; On Lunar Lake there will be TSMC cores + Samsung / Micron LPDDR5X and Intel is also ‘fabricating something’, I assume the Xe2 iGPU that uses that internal RAM?

And of course the question is whether the NPU* / GPU also has ‘cache coherent’ access to that memory via CXL2.

I think it’s a very admirable cut and paste job from Intel! I’m curious about what packaging they use for this, and _who_ will do the packaging. For example, for NVidia video cards, TSMC CoWoS packaging was the bottleneck.

I think Intel had purchased quite a bit of ABF capa a few years ago (read: Paid a billion euros to a supplier for a brand new factory), I am curious whether shortages will occur. This is a huge logistics operation for Intel, I think even their largest ever.

AMD was already used to this, there are Ryzens floating around that say they were made in the US (GloFo IO core) and Taiwan (Zen core) and assembled in Malaysia. I wish Intel the best of luck with it, and hope they can do it as well as AMD.

*NPU has been a marketing term for the past few years, probably a glorified rebranded DSP that they bought a license for elsewhere, just like Apple always did.

