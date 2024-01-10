Intel vs. AMD in handhelds – MSI Claw with Intel Core Ultra

#Intel #AMD #handhelds #MSI #Claw #Intel #Core #Ultra

PC gaming on a handheld is becoming increasingly popular. Since Valve first successfully developed this concept with the Steam Deck, we have seen several competitors, of which the ASUS ROG Ally is probably the best known. Almost all PC handhelds have in common that they use an AMD APU. MSI is taking a different tack with the Claw, which it is presenting at CES; This handheld has the latest Intel chip at its beating heart.

Almost the same on the outside, but completely different on the inside

Looking at it from a distance, you could easily mistake the MSI Claw for any of the other handhelds. There are many similarities, especially with the ROG Ally. The front of both devices is adorned with a 7″ screen with a 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, with a joystick and buttons on either side that follow the Xbox philosophy. The MSI Claw as a whole is slightly wider, but unless you hold them next to each other, it’s barely noticeable.

The major hardware difference is the processor used. Depending on the variant you buy, this is a maximum of an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H. It is one of the more luxurious 28W processors from the blue camp’s Meteor Lake series, introduced in December, with six P cores, ten E cores and an Intel Arc GPU with eight Xe cores. The latter is an essential specification for this device; According to the manufacturer, the integrated graphics of the latest generation are twice as fast as those of the previous ones, which suddenly makes these CPUs a serious option for these types of devices. In the Claw, the processor may use a maximum of 30W when the device is running on battery power; on the charger this can be a maximum of 45W.

Steam Deck OLED

ASUS ROG Ally

MSI Claw

Screen 7″ 800p 90Hz 7″ 1080p 120Hz 7″ 1080p 120Hz Processor AMD Zen 2 AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme Max. Intel Core Ultra 7 155H Memory 16GB Lpddr5 16GB Lpddr5 16GB Lpddr5 Storage 512GB / 1TB 512GB 512GB / 1 TB OS SteamOS Windows 11 Windows 11 Ports USB-C, audio jack USB-C, audio jack Thunderbolt 4, audio jack Battery 50Wh 40Wh 53Wh Dimensions 29.8×11.7×4.9cm 28.0×11.1×2.1cm 29.4×11.7×2.1cm Weight 640g 608g 675g Starting price 569 euros 599 euros 699 dollars

Performance and battery life

In terms of performance, we can expect a comparable level to the ROG Ally, according to MSI. Because some games run better on the Intel Arc architecture than others, there will be games in which the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme SoC in the Ally is faster, but also games in which the Intel GPU wins. According to MSI, the latter group of games is far in the majority in internal tests, but that is something we want to investigate in our test lab in the future. During my demo session I was able to briefly get started with the game Assassin’s Creed Mirage, the latest installment in the series. At the native 1080p resolution and with the quality settings set to ‘low’, this resulted in a stable frame rate of 30 to 32fps

However, the in-game power consumption would almost always be considerably lower than that of the competition with an AMD processor. In combination with the relatively large battery, this should lead to an above-average battery life. According to MSI, the battery can easily last two hours at full load, while the ROG Ally in our review died after an hour and a half of gaming.

Connections and cooling

An additional advantage of the Intel processor is that support for Thunderbolt 4 is built-in. The USB-C port, which you also use to charge the MSI Claw, just like with the other handhelds, is therefore very versatile. You can quickly transfer files, run video or connect a docking station. To reinforce the latter point, MSI is also working on its own dock for the Claw, which gives you access to two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, a monitor output and a wired network port. What is a bit clumsy is that the Thunderbolt port is located at the top of the device, so you still have to plug in a cable to connect the Claw to the dock. So there is no real ‘docking’.

The Intel processor is located in the middle of the device, where you basically do not touch the housing with your hands, and is cooled by two heat pipes, each running to its own fan. The warm air leaves the Claw at the top. In the places where you hold the handheld, it became no more than lukewarm during our demo session.

Software

Just like the ROG Ally, the MSI Claw runs on Windows 11, an operating system that is not primarily designed for operation with touch and a gamepad. To make operating the device easier, MSI has developed its own software under the name MSI Center M. In it you can add games from all kinds of different services to open them quickly. A possible source is of course Steam, but Microsoft’s game store and the Epic Games Store are also among the supported platforms. Furthermore, the software offers easier-to-use interfaces for frequently used settings, such as those for WiFi and Bluetooth.

The operation of the software is again very reminiscent of that of the ROG Ally. With small buttons on the left and right of the screen you can call up either a quick menu with the most important settings or the entire MSI Center M interface. The quick menu only overlaps part of the screen and can be removed again at the touch of a button after adjusting the desired setting.

Upgradability, pricing and availability

When asked about repairability and upgradeability, the manufacturer says that the SSD in the MSI Claw is easy to replace, for which, as usual in this form factor, an M.2 2230 format is used. Due to the popularity of this size of SSDs in handhelds, the range is rapidly increasing. The handheld is also equipped with Hall Effect joysticks, which should last a long time without stick drift. There is currently no real emphasis on repairability by the end user themselves, which Valve is putting a lot of emphasis on with the Steam Deck.

Three versions of the MSI Claw will be available, although it is not yet clear whether they will all be sold in the Netherlands and Belgium. The basic version contains an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor and a 512GB SSD. This edition will cost $699. For 50 dollars more you can turn that processor into a Core Ultra 7 chip and for a total price of 799 dollars, MSI replaces the SSD with a larger 1TB copy. The prices in euros are not yet known, but you can probably roughly replace the dollar signs with euro signs. The MSI Claw should be in stores at the end of February.