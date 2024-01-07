Intel vs. AMD – it’s worth building a PC on these foundations today – PCW

#Intel #AMD #worth #building #foundations #today #PCW

What hardware should you buy now and what should you avoid? We give you some current tips.

2024 holds really exciting news for PC users: as soon as the 1st generation Intel Core Ultra processor family with a dedicated AI-accelerating chip under its heat cap was launched, AMD already responded. Nvidia is strengthening its RTX 40 series, Windows 12 is coming in the summer, 144-240 Hz monitors are getting cheaper, PCIe 5.0 SSDs are breaking the dream limit of 10 GB/s, and we could go on.

But what if you prefer to read about them, but the actual iron you want to see on your table is more reasonable and accessible? You are not alone in this, in fact, it is realistic if you put together a well-thought-out configuration that is not about exaggeration. We are now helping you with this, but not by telling you which store you should go to to sort out the components, but by showing you which platforms we think are worth building a machine on, and which ones you can easily buy from the second-hand market.

Platform choice: not such a difficult decision

The first step in building a machine is choosing a platform. This can currently be of four types: on the AMD side, AM4 and the newer AM5, and on the Intel front, LGA1200 or LGA1700. The latter is perhaps easier to quickly learn. Building on the LGA1200 platform is not a particularly wise decision: Intel has closed it, and there is not really an easy way forward from here, although you can at least put together a configuration with the cheaper DDR4 RAM modules.

LGA1700 is a much better decision than this, the platform is advanced and the processors are powerful, moreover, the range is wide, so you can start with a simpler, 12th generation Core i3/i5 model, and over the years you can upgrade to a more serious, 14th generation Core i7 level . What you have to prepare for is serious consumption and heat production, so it’s worth oversizing the power supply and CPU cooling when designing the base machine. When choosing a motherboard, you have to decide whether to stay with DDR4 or invest in the slightly faster but more expensive DDR5. It is also important to point out that with this Intel CPU generation you should only install Windows 11, Windows 10 does not provide adequate support for the hybrid architecture.

If you do not exclude the AMD platform from the possibilities, AM4 is an excellent choice, especially when built from used foundations. You get a motherboard equipped with modern services at a good price, and you can choose from a wide range of processors in terms of price and performance. The scalability of AM4 is fabulous, and you will also need DDR4 modules, so this does not mean an extra high cost either.

What overshadows the brilliance of AM4 is the successor AM5, for which even more powerful, more modern CPUs are available, although these are still not particularly cheap. A suitable AM5 motherboard is also much more expensive, and you can no longer choose here, the system accepts only DDR5 modules. In return, the future-proofing is great, AMD also promises many pleasant surprises, so you can keep your motherboard even through several machine upgrades.

Processors: Look at what you’re going for

You don’t just have to look at core numbers, clocks and price for a modern CPU. If you’re on the Intel line, even a 12th generation Intel Core i5 will run your games superbly, and you can even get one at a relatively good price. For example, the Core i5-12600KF is a good choice for HUF 70,000, although you have to reckon with a 125 W TDP.

On the AMD page, we recommend two models that often appear on the used market. If running user programs is the priority, then an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X is an excellent choice for around HUF 70,000, although if the budget is tight, the Ryzen 5 5600X is also a good option for HUF 45-50,000. If the game is also on the table, then it is worth reaching deeper into your pocket and choosing the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D for HUF 110-115 thousand. Equipped with a special cache, this processor eats the entire 12th generation Intel fleet for breakfast during games, and even threatens the 13th generation, while consuming significantly less.

From there, you can only jump up to the Ryzen 9 5950X, but this will only speed up user programs. If you would rather think about the more distant future, vote for the AMD AM5 platform and choose the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D there as well. It’s not the cheapest model, offers start at HUF 140,000, but there really isn’t a more sensible muscle CPU: you get the best available CPU performance during games, and the strong midrange during user programs – all this spectacularly with Intel’s 14th generation CPU with lower consumption.

Motherboards: not cheap entertainment

It is bad news that in recent years the prices of motherboards have risen uniformly, sometimes to incredible heights. The entry level is no longer HUF 15,000-25,000, which means that you have to make huge compromises with such a card. Between 40,000 and 50,000 forints you can get a relatively good model that can withstand several CPU changes, but don’t expect premium functions even from these models. It is also worth looking around on the second-hand market, as there are no moving parts on the motherboards either, but the existence of the warranty does not hurt.

If you’re on the AMD AM4 line, narrow your search to the B550, PCIe 4.0 models, and if you’re already investing in AM5, skip the A620 and aim for motherboards built on the B650 Extreme chip. If you jump into AM5 as cheaply as possible and don’t plan on using the motherboard for 4-5 years, the A620 can also be a good choice, but here you have to make do with PCIe 4.0 (which is more than enough for now).

On the Intel line, even focusing on the LGA1700 socket, there can be huge differences in the prices and knowledge of the motherboards. At the same time, we warn you to even take a look at the prices of the Z690 models, because they are dizzyingly high, and it is even more painful in light of the fact that it is a platform that will be replaced next year. You can find the H610 chipset on the cheapest cards, the price is also attractive, but we prefer the B660, which is not much more expensive, but offers much more. PCIe 5.0 and 4.0 connections, 4 DIMM slots for memories, SATA RAID and all kinds of standard USB ports, including 20 Gb/s USB 3.2 Gen2x2. You can also look around on the used market, but don’t expect too big discounts here.

Memory, SSD and HDD: DDR4, PCIe 4.0 and 8 TB

With system memory, the more the merrier principle can be applied, but it is not worth overshooting the goal: beyond a certain point, you can only feel acceleration in very special cases. In terms of capacity, the entry level is 16 GB, which can be yours for HUF 15,000 with a pair of DDR4 modules, while the same for DDR5 standard costs HUF 28-30,000. For gaming, image or video editing, 32, 48 or 64 GB is the logical choice, and the rule still applies that DDR5 costs roughly twice as much as DDR4, especially if you choose faster modules.

At the same time, it is worth looking around for modules on the second-hand market. Since many manufacturers offer a lifetime warranty (or at least 5 years), there is a lot of RAM still under warranty, and there are no moving parts either. At the same time, don’t expect huge savings, the price of this component will not drop spectacularly, in fact, since all market research companies are forecasting a marked rise in prices by 2024, it is not expected that RAM modules will become cheaper anytime soon.

You can still find countless SATA connectors for SSDs on the shelves of specialist stores, but for modern machines, you can only choose an M.2 NVMe type model connected via PCIe. Here, too, prefer PCIe 4.0 and check what sequential speed the manufacturer guarantees, because there can be huge differences here. The ceiling is 7000 MB/s, but an SSD capable of 5 GB/s is also a good choice. In terms of capacity, 1 TB is acceptable, but you can also get 2 TB copies at an increasingly favorable price. Although you can also buy used storage, in this case you should carefully check the lifespan of the cells (how much data has been written to the SSD cells so far), and it doesn’t hurt if the drive also comes with a warranty. As in the case of RAMs, some price increases can also be expected for SSDs, so it is not worth waiting too long before making a purchase.

It is only worth buying a hard disk if you would install it in a NAS, NVR/DVR, or as a secondary drive in a desktop PC – different models are ideal for each use. With a PC, it is clear that you need an HDD because of the capacity, so our recommendation is 8 TB – this is measured for HUF 55-60 thousand. It’s not worth buying a hard drive on hand, it’s better to entrust your data to a brand new, warranty copy.

Intel vs. AMD: ideal basic configurations

In our article, we narrowed down the ideal choice to the basics of three configurations, but of course each element of each configuration can be changed as desired. We have now omitted the very basic configurations and the extremely expensive options prepared for extreme tuning: we will deal with the former in a separate article soon, and the latter requires an unrealistically larger budget, and moreover, these are not configurations intended for everyday use.

An affordable, reasonable basic configuration: If you would like to build a machine that can be flexibly expanded, but is affordable and still powerful in today’s eyes, an AMD AM4 socket B550 motherboard, AMD Ryzen 5/7 CPU, 32 GB DDR4-3200 RAM and 1 TB PCIe 4.0 Choose SSD (5000 MB/s).

Future-proof power machine: An AM5 motherboard built on an AMD B650 Extreme chip will be your loyal companion for many, many years, if you don’t start with an entry-level AMD Ryzen 5 7600 CPU, but immediately with the Ryzen 7 7800X3D, 32 GB DDR5 RAM and With a 2 TB PCIe 4.0 (7000 MB/s) SSD, you can have a strong and modern machine for years.

Blue Lightning: The 12/13/14 is excellent mainly for games, but also for user programs. almost any generation Intel Core CPU version, but don’t put it under Core i5 and use the B660 from the motherboard. The memory can be DDR4 or DDR5, and the SSD is PCIe 4.0. It is important to only install Windows 11 (or later) on an LGA1700 machine, choose a powerful power supply and thoroughly oversize the cooling system!