Intel will complete the 14th generation of processors. He didn’t put in much work, but hopefully he will at least make the older models cheaper – Živě.cz

Intel traditionally divides the presentation of its processors into two parts. With the unlocked Core i9-14900K(F), i7-14700K(F) and i5-14600K(F) models introduced in October, it wants to hit the Christmas market, while keeping the cheaper (and more massive) locked models until the quieter start of next year. According to Videocardz.com, the specific date of the performance is January 8.

Intel’s 14th generation processors are also known as Raptor Lake Refresh, which may not be accurate, as we’ll explain later. The word “refresh” here says that Intel used the same architecture and the changes will mainly concern clocks, so the performance increase will be minimal.

There was one exception among the unlocked processors, which was the Core i7-14700K(F). As part of tweaking the manufacturing process, Intel increased the number of effective cores from 8 to 12, which helped boost multi-core performance. Similarly, the number of effective cores in the locked Core i7-14700 variant is supposed to increase, but unfortunately that is the only change compared to the previous generation, the rest are just clocks and the slightly controversial APO function.

Except for the mentioned Core i7-14700(KF) models, clocks will only increase by 100 to 200 MHz, and real performance will increase in the vast majority of situations by units of percent, if at all. Apart from the Core i7, it doesn’t make much sense to look for new products, but the prices of the 13th and older 12th generation processors could drop.

Outdated architecture?

Intel made one unpleasant move with the 13th generation of processors – it sold two product architectures under this banner. For the 13600K(F) chips and above, he used the new Raptor Lake architecture, while for the 13600 and below he did a 12th generation refresh and used the older architecture, only with higher clocks. So the question arises whether, for example, the Core i5-14400(F) processor will not be just a rebranded Core i5-12400(F) with higher clocks and four additional effective cores.

The website Videocardz.com got access to the first unofficial benchmarks of the Core i3-14100, i5-14400 and i5-14600 processors through Chinese sources – there are already several first models available on the Asian market, because Intel did not get all the samples. I compared the results with my Computer tests and the Core i5-14400 and i5-13400 are within measurement deviation in the single and multi-core tests, the Core i3-14100 is a few percent stronger, but again this may be a deviation between measurements (a different composition and many methodological details can make the difference or its reduction).

Although we cannot draw any final conclusions from these results, in combination with the leaked cache size values, which correspond to the Alder Lake architecture, we can assume the use of an older architecture. In other words, if you wanted to go from a Core i5-12400F to a Core i5-14400F, you won’t be helping yourself much in games, and you’ll only get four more efficient cores.

Everything points to the fact that Intel did not put much effort into the new generation of processors, and they are mostly slightly tuned processors of the 13th generation, and even 12th generation models in the cheaper models. So if these processors will bring something useful to the customer, it will probably only be a reduction in the prices of previous generations, which are basically similar and, except for a few percent, equally powerful.