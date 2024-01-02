Intelligence group manager for police area Jönköping | The police authority

#Intelligence #group #manager #police #area #Jönköping #police #authority

Organisation



Police Region East

Municipality



Jönköping

County



Jönköping County

Announced



January 2, 2024

Apply by



January 26, 2024

Reference number



A746.166/2023

Job description

Are you ready for a bigger task?

The police authority is Sweden’s largest authority with approximately 37,000 employees and is organized into seven police regions, a number of national departments and an office. The authority is in the midst of extensive growth that will continue for the next few years. This is to be able to meet the challenges of the future. Working for the police means creating security in people’s lives. Every day.

Police Region East consists of Södermanland, Östergötland and Jönköping County. Operations in the region are organized in three police areas: Södermanland, Östergötland and Jönköping, which together are divided into nine local police areas. Furthermore, there are three regional units: the operational unit, the investigation unit and the intelligence section (UND), a regional office and national departments that are represented in the region to provide support to police operations.

The Intelligence Section in Region East is responsible for intelligence operations in the region. The section conducts tactical, operational and strategic intelligence activities with the aim of preventing, preventing and detecting criminal activity. The task mainly includes acquiring, processing, analyzing and sharing information that will form the basis for decisions on operational measures.

Job description

As a group manager, you report to the section manager and are part of the section’s management team, where you are jointly responsible for completing assignments and driving the agency’s change and development work. You have particular responsibility for the group’s activities in the area and its results. As a group leader, you represent the entire Police Authority both internally and externally and work to strengthen trust in police operations.

Being a manager and leader within the Police Authority means creating security and building trust by exercising sincere, courageous and responsive leadership with trust in the competence and ability of others. As a manager, you drive development by inspiring and encouraging reflection and feedback in a way that assumes we follow the law and treat people equally. You create the conditions and work for good relationships that contribute to us acting together based on what is best for the citizens and the mission as a whole.

Qualifications

This is an opportunity for you who have:

At least 6 months of experience in running and leading together with other managers in the last five years.

experience of participating in change and development work

relevant degree/education for the function

experience in leading others towards set goals and results

included in management forum

We consider it meritorious if, in addition to this, you also have:

experience in the operations of the police organization

management and leadership training for direct, indirect and/or strategic level

experience of participating in/cooperating with social actors outside the police organization/own organization

experience in police intelligence operations

When hiring, we will place great emphasis on personal qualities and leadership skills. The basis for that assessment is the Police Authority’s leadership criteria. The leadership criteria specify a description of desirable leadership within the Police Authority and include the following abilities:

Analysis and holistic view

Goals and results

Development and change

Social security

Oral and written communication

Create participation and motivation

Read more about the leader criteria If the link is not clickable, copy and paste the link text into your browser.

As part of the selection process, tests will also be used.

Contact persons

For questions, contact Cecilia Edmark, HR consultant [email protected]

alternatively recruiting manager Christian Winkler 114 14

Union representatives

ST; [email protected] Seko the police; Sandra Ek 073-807 61 09, the Police Association and Saco can be reached via the police switchboard 11414

Other information

Application

Welcome with your application consisting of a personal letter and CV (no grades or certificates) no later than January 26, 2024 via e-mail to [email protected]. We only accept attachments in pdf or doc format. Mark your application with ref. no. A746.166/2023 in the subject line of the email. If you have protected personal data, references or similar information that you consider worthy of protection, we recommend that you send your application marked with the advertisement’s reference number via paper mail to the address: Police Authority, Registrar’s Office, 106 75 STOCKHOLM, or contact the responsible HR consultant.

The police authority will process your personal data in accordance with the rules of the EU data protection regulation (2016/679) and other applicable data protection regulations. You can read more about our handling of personal data at

Your application is a public document according to the principle of publicity.

Security classification

We place high demands on our employees’ security and privacy awareness. A security check with a register check according to the Security Protection Act (2018:585) is carried out before a decision on employment is made. In some cases, Swedish citizenship is required. With employment comes an obligation to be deployed. Read more about military deployment and security clearance below

A warm welcome with your application!

apply for the job

Apply by email