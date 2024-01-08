Intelligence report: the dreaded counterintelligence agency of the Red Army has risen from its ashes

In Russian, SZMERS stands for Special Method Counterintelligence, and at the same time it is used as the organization’s motto, “Death to Spies” (I’m a spy) can also be interpreted as an abbreviation of the slogan.

The secret service organization Joseph Stalin it was created on the orders of the Soviet dictator in 1943 as an umbrella organization for the three intelligence agencies of the Red Army. It was originally used to expose mainly German spies hiding in the Soviet army.

The organization, which was abolished in 1946, also found its way into pop culture: Ian Fleming in his early James Bond novels, the “main villains” are often members of this organization.

The fact that Russia resurrected the Stalinist organization it is also supported by an open source recording made at the beginning of the yearwhere agents wear SZMERS on their uniforms.

According to the British Ministry of Defence, for now it is not clear if it is just a relabeling or if it represents significant new functions or roles within Russian counterintelligence.

At the same time, the resurrection of SZMERS provides another example of how consciously the Russian authorities evoke the spirit of the “Great Patriotic War” in the war in Ukraine, and how important they consider the supposed infiltration of external threats into the country

says the report.

Cover image: a man in Red Army uniform and holding a Soviet flag at the 2023 Victory Day commemoration in Saint Petersburg. Artem Priakhin/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

