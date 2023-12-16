Intel’s most ambitious processor will bring three types of cores, an AI unit and proper graphics to laptops – Živě.cz

#Intels #ambitious #processor #bring #types #cores #unit #proper #graphics #laptops #Živě.cz

Intel on Thursday evening introduced new mobile processors of the Meteor Lake family. He teased them throughout the year when he showed architectural details, but now we know the specific models and their specifications.

Therefore, only briefly about Meteor Lak. In September, we called it Transistor Lego because it consists of four different tiles made by three different processes. Only the main computing tile is made by itself using a lithography called Intel 4. It contains up to six powerful Redwood Cove cores and eight economical Crestmont cores.

The graphics tile made with TSMC’s 5nm process includes the new Xe-LPG GPU, like the Arc Alchemist desktop graphics. In the SoC tile there are two even more economical Crestmont cores, an AI coprocessor, a video processor or a memory controller. The I/O tile takes care of connecting external chips for Thunderbolt, etc. Both of these circuits were created on the 6nm process at TSMC.

Complex manufacturing and packaging, new CPU and GPU architectures, a third processor cluster, an added neural unit… Meteor Lake is a very bold processor. However, Intel promises a shift in performance and a reduction in consumption compared to the previous Raptor Lake. It should also put Phoenix chips from AMD built on Zen 4 processors and RDNA 3 graphics into your pocket.

It puts AMD in the pocket with performance

In the presentation, Intel most often compares its new 16-core Core Ultra 7 165H with the eight-core Ryzen 7 7840U. It promises about half the power consumption when playing video, 79% less power consumption when idle in Windows, or units of percent lower when surfing the web lightly. Meteor Lake can turn off the processor tile under minimal load and runs on only two economical cores and coprocessors included in the SoC.

Slady shows a 12% average increase in processor performance compared to the mentioned AMD, a five percent more powerful GPU, and in AI operations, Meteor Lake should have a lead from 1.1x to 5.4x depending on the types of tasks. But he somehow forgets to add that he compared without an active AI coprocessor at AMD, because Intel was working on support together with Microsoft, but competing chips will be discussed later.

What Intel also failed to mention is the fact that they are comparing different classes of processors. While the aforementioned Ryzen 7 7840U is an economical chip with a standard TDP set to 28 W, which can boost up to 51 W under full load. For the Core Ultra 7 165H, it is a 28 W processor that can claim up to 115 W under load .

Eleven chips in three rows

Intel suddenly introduced 11 processors that fit into three series. At the same time, he also changed the name of the chips, now they will no longer be Core iX YYYY, but Core Ultra X YYY. Meteor Lake showed straight away in five more powerful variants marked as H with a TDP starting at 28 W. It replaces the earlier P models. Then it has four U models with a basic TDP of 15 W and two U models starting at 9 W. The last two have both limited frequencies and inactive DDR5 memory controller, they will be paired exclusively with more economical and non-removable LPDDR5x.

All Meteor Lacquers have two super-efficient cores in the SoC tile and eight economical ones in the compute tile. They differ in the number and clock rates of powerful cores, which can be 2, 4, or 6. They are the only ones that support hyperthreading, thanks to which they process two threads at once. Hook processors also have more powerful graphics with higher clocks and double the number of units. In addition, they also support PCIe 5.0 for connecting dedicated graphics, the U series stays with PCIe 4.0.

Model Core (HT) Frequency P L3 cache iGPU RAM TDP (base) TDP (max) Core Ultra 9 185H 6+8+2 (22) 2.35-5.1 GHz 24 MB 8 EU, 2.35 GHz to 96 GB DDR5-5600; up to 64 GB LPDDR5x-7467 45 W 115 W Core Ultra 7 165H 6+8+2 (22) 2.3-5 GHz 24 MB 8 EU, 2.3 GHz up to 96 GB DDR5-5600; up to 64 GB LPDDR5x-7467 28 W 115 W Core Ultra 7 155H 6+8+2 (22) 2.25-4.8 GHz 24 MB 8 EU, 2.25 GHz up to 96 GB DDR5-5600; up to 64 GB LPDDR5x-7467 28 W 115 W Core Ultra 5 135H 4+8+2 (18) 2.2-4.6 GHz 18 MB 7 EU, 2.20 GHz up to 96 GB DDR5-5600; up to 64 GB LPDDR5x-7467 28 W 115 W Core Ultra 5 125H 4+8+2 (18) 2.2-4.5 GHz 18 MB 7 EU, 2.20 GHz up to 96 GB DDR5-5600; up to 64 GB LPDDR5x-7467 28 W 115 W Core Ultra 7 165U 2+8+2 (14) 2-4.9 GHz 12 MB 4 EU, 2 GHz up to 96 GB DDR5-5600; up to 64GB LPDDR5x-7467 15W 57W Core Ultra 7 164U 2+8+2 (14) 1.8-4.8GHz 12MB 4 EU, 1.8GHz up to 64GB LPDDR5x-6400 9W 30W Core Ultra 7 155U 2+8+2 (14) 1.95-4.8GHz 12MB 4 EU, 1.95GHz up to 96GB DDR5-5600; up to 64GB LPDDR5x-7467 15W 57W Core Ultra 7 135U 2+8+2 (14) 1.9-4.4GHz 12MB 4 EU, 1.9GHz up to 96GB DDR5-5600; up to 64 GB LPDDR5x-7467 15 W 57 W Core Ultra 7 134U 2+8+2 (14) 1.75-4.4 GHz 12 MB 4 EU, 1.75 GHz up to 64 GBLPDDR5x-6400 9 W 30 W Core Ultra 7 125U 2+8+2 (14) 1.85-3.6GHz 12MB 4 EU, 1.85GHz up to 96GB DDR5-5600; up to 64 GB LPDDR5x-7467 15W 57W

First tests

Intel says Meteor Lake will be deployed by over 30 manufacturers and appear in more than 230 different PCs that will be available before the end of the year. NotebookCheck magazine has already done some quick tests. He had at his disposal Asus Zenbook 14 and Acer Swift Go 14 laptops with a Core Ultra 7 155H chip, but the processors were not set to the basic 28W TDP, but to 33 or 45 W. The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 with Ryzen 7 7840S (35 W) and the HP EliteBook 845 G10 with Ryzen 7 7840U (28 W) were then pitted against them.

The first results, still with non-final drivers or bios, are not bad, but not too encouraging either. Single-threaded performance in Cinebench or Geekbench is literally a few percent better with the Core Ultra 7 155H than with the Ryzen 7 7840U. Ryzen loses up to 18% in Geekbench under multi-threaded load. After all, Intel processes up to 22 threads, AMD only 16. However, AMD has twice the efficiency in single- and multi-threaded workloads. Therefore, Intel needs twice as much power to achieve the same performance, which of course will affect the life of the laptop.

In six game tests, Intel shows that the new architecture is really up to twice as powerful as the previous one, but only synthetic benchmarks or only some games are enough to compete. Ryzen was faster in five – but relatively old – titles (The Witcher 3, GTA V, Strange Brigade, Far Cry 5, Dota 2 Reborn, Final Fantasy SV), Intel narrowly won only in the X-Plane 11.11 simulator.

Only further tests with final drivers and detailed consumption measurements will show how Meteor Lake is doing in reality. So far it looks similar to desktops. Intel can keep up with AMD, but at a much higher consumption, which affects not only the endurance of laptops, but also the cooling, and thus the design, size and weight of the device.