Intense cold air, the number of midwinter days is the highest this season, and it’s as cold as midwinter in many places (Weather Forecaster, Chief Nikki, December 23, 2023) – Japan Weather Association tenki.jp

Due to the strong cold air, it was bitterly cold in many places during the day. As of 2 p.m., the number of locations experiencing midwinter day is the highest this season.

Today, the 23rd (Saturday), strong cold air is flowing into the skies near Japan, making it as cold as mid-winter nationwide.

As of 2 p.m., there were only 78 locations on Honshu where the maximum temperature was 10 degrees Celsius or higher. Even in Ichihara City, Chiba Prefecture, where the temperature was the highest, the temperature reached 11.8℃, making it a full-fledged winter cold in many places, even on clear sunny days.

Additionally, as of 2 p.m., there are 268 locations nationwide, mainly in Hokkaido, where the maximum temperature is below 0℃, the highest number this season.

The severe cold continues

Tomorrow, the 24th (Sunday), is expected to be very cold in the morning in various places. It looks like it will be freezing cold in Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka as well.

Daytime temperatures are expected to be slightly higher than today in many places, but are still expected to be around or below normal across the country. Even in sunny places in western and eastern Japan, the temperature is expected to only rise to around 10 degrees Celsius. Sapporo is expected to continue to have sub-zero temperatures during the day, making it likely to be the middle of winter for a week in a row.

When going out on Christmas Eve, you need to take sufficient measures against the cold.

