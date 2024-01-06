Intense disaster film instantly tops the Netflix Top 10

After the Netflix Originals Leave the World Behind in Rebel Moon led the Netflix Top 10, another Original now takes the lead. Now the lore thriller Society of the Snow tops the list.

Society of the Snow alias The Snow Society comes from director Juan Antonio Bayona and Netflix describes the film with words like “inspirational” in “dark”. You see many unknown and debuting actors in the film.

Received very strongly
The Netflix film has a strong 89 percent on the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer and the IMDb currently shows a 7.9/10. FilmTotaal critic Julia Maria Keers gave four stars and concluded:

“The film is blood-curdling, but the warmth of the friends in the icy landscape is just as beautiful; they discuss, they question, they consult, they reassure each other and they keep each other on their toes.”

Now on Netflix
Do you want Society of the Snow If you would like to see it, you can now find the film here on Netflix.

The synopsis: In the year 1972, a rugby team flies to Chile. En route, the plane crashes on a glacier in the Andes, leaving 29 passengers dead. In the midst of one of the harshest and most inaccessible environments, they try to stay alive. For this they have to make drastic decisions.

