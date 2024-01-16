intense fighting in the north of the Gaza Strip has ended

#intense #fighting #north #Gaza #Strip #ended

In recent weeks, the Shiite Houthi group has repeatedly attacked ships in the Red Sea bound for Israel. The Iranian-backed Houthis, who control much of Yemen, including the capital Sanaa, are attacking merchant ships sailing through the Red Sea in a “show of solidarity” with the Palestinian group Hamas fighting Israeli troops in the Gaza Strip.

In response, the United States and its allies bombed the positions of the militant Islamist group in Yemen. A key member of the Iran-backed movement has threatened to turn Yemen into a graveyard for the United States following the latest US airstrikes targeting the group. Observers note that this could lead to the war in Gaza spreading throughout the Middle East region, and perhaps even beyond.

Also on Monday, a US cargo ship was hit by a missile off the coast of Yemen, a British security agency and a maritime risk assessment company said.

At the time, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant claims that the Islamist movement Hamas wants to expand the war in the Gaza Strip to the West Bank. “Hamas’ goal is to set fire to Judea and Samaria and, if possible, the Temple Mount,” he said in a meeting with military commanders from the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

