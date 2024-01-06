Intense fog postpones Nacional-Tondela. Find out the new date

#Intense #fog #postpones #NacionalTondela #Find #date

Nacional-Tondela, a II League game scheduled for 11 am this Saturday, was postponed until 6 pm due to the intense fog that fell over the Choupana Stadium, in Funchal, this morning. The fog limited visibility and the refereeing team, led by Miguel Fonseca, decided to postpone the start of the match, according to SPORT TV reported in the television broadcast.

The teams warmed up on the pitch and there was a wait of almost an hour and a half until the decision was made. Nacional’s president, Rui Alves, says he prefers the game to take place this Saturday, and understands the referee’s decision, in statements to SPORT TV. Tozé Marreco, Tondela coach, also stated that he prefers to play this Saturday.

Read Also: II Liga: Follow the results and scorers of the 16th round live

Read Also: José António Reis will be the new president of Penafiel

All News. By the Minute.
Eighth consecutive year Consumer Choice for Online Press.
Download our free App.

Also Read:  Slalom in Madonna | Will Marco Schwarz put the overall World Cup lead under the Christmas tree today?

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Dutch transporters buried under British avalanche of fines
Dutch transporters buried under British avalanche of fines
Posted on
Two Companies Race to Make the First US Moon Landing Since the Apollo Mission in 1972
Two Companies Race to Make the First US Moon Landing Since the Apollo Mission in 1972
Posted on
‘The Incredible Hulk’ is no longer the financially weakest film in the MCU
‘The Incredible Hulk’ is no longer the financially weakest film in the MCU
Posted on
Blanquiazul Night 2024: What stands are available for the presentation of Alianza Lima?
Blanquiazul Night 2024: What stands are available for the presentation of Alianza Lima?
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News