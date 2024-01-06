Intense fog postpones Nacional-Tondela. Find out the new date

#Intense #fog #postpones #NacionalTondela #Find #date

Nacional-Tondela, a II League game scheduled for 11 am this Saturday, was postponed until 6 pm due to the intense fog that fell over the Choupana Stadium, in Funchal, this morning. The fog limited visibility and the refereeing team, led by Miguel Fonseca, decided to postpone the start of the match, according to SPORT TV reported in the television broadcast.

The teams warmed up on the pitch and there was a wait of almost an hour and a half until the decision was made. Nacional’s president, Rui Alves, says he prefers the game to take place this Saturday, and understands the referee’s decision, in statements to SPORT TV. Tozé Marreco, Tondela coach, also stated that he prefers to play this Saturday.

