Intense phase in the final spurt and lots of injury concerns

Lugano’s Daniel Carr is out until mid-February.Image: fxp-fr-sda-rtp

The last three rounds of the year are coming up in the National League. Certain clubs are plagued by many injuries during the intensive phase.

19.12.2023, 15:2219.12.2023, 15:25

After the national team break is before the final spurt in 2023. There are three games for all clubs in the next five days. After the Christmas break and the Spengler Cup, things continue to be similarly intense. The clubs’ injury lists, some of which are already long, threaten to grow even further. An overview.

The table

ZSC Lions

Jeffrey Meier (knee): Out at least until March.

Scott Harrington (lower body): unknown.

The leader has almost everything he can do in this intensive week. Goalie Jeffrey Meier has been out since the start of the season and will probably be out for a while in the new year. Defenseman Scott Harrington suffered a lower-body injury in mid-November. At the time, the Lions estimated that he would be out for “several” weeks. It is not yet clear whether a comeback this week is an option.

Either way, the people of Zurich have a tough week ahead of them. The start is in Lausanne today, after which the Lions first welcome Zug and then Friborg for a double top battle.

EV train

Reto Suri (knee): at least until January.

Grégory Hofmann (foot): until January.

Livio Stadler (upper body): day-to-day.

The EVZ also has a long-term injury to mourn: Reto Suri also injured his knee in the summer and will probably be out for a while in his final season as a player. The 34-year-old recently got a taste of coaching for the first time on the Zug bench. The EVZ will probably have to do without goalgetter Grégory Hofmann until the new year. The 31-year-old injured his foot in mid-November. Defender Livio Stadler is supposed to make his comeback after an upper body injury.

The EVZ still has to do without Grégory Hofmann (center).Image: keystone

Today in the duel with the SCL Tigers, the Zug team should have secured three points. After that, the top fight against ZSC is on the agenda. At the end of the year, the Central Swiss team will meet EHC Biel.

HC Fribourg-Gottéron

Raphael Diaz (face): before comeback.

Dave Sutter (pubic bone inflammation): day-to-day.

There is also a prospect of improvement at Fribourg-Gottéron. Defenseman Raphael Diaz will make his comeback tonight after being hit in the chin by a puck in early December. However, the Dragons will probably still have to do without defender Dave Sutter.

Friborg wants to confirm the upward trend with three wins from the last four games. The best opportunity for this is tonight at bottom team Ajoie. Afterwards there are duels with Lugano and leader ZSC.

SC Bern

Philip Wüthrich (upper body): until January.

Samuel Kreis (unknown): until further notice.

Dominik Kahun (head/sick): before comeback.

Dominik Kahun was initially missing from SCB because of a check to the head that he received against Davos. The German then missed two more games due to illness. Now nothing should stand in the way of a comeback. However, the Bernese will have to do without goalie Philip Wüthrich until at least the beginning of January. The club announced a two-month break for the 25-year-old at the beginning of November. Defender Samuel Kreis has also been missing since the end of November. Nothing is known about his status.

Goalie Philip Wüthrich is not yet available to SCB. Image: keystone

SC Bern is currently the first pursuer of the top trio from Zurich, Zug and Friborg. In the final spurt of 2023, the “Mutzen” have the chance to cement this status with two wins against Ajoie and Kloten. First up is the away game at champions Servette-Geneva this evening.

Lausanne HC

Connor Hughes (lower body): unknown.

Michael Raffl (knee operation): back in training.

Benjamin Bougro (lower body): unknown.

Andrea Glauser (unknown): ready for action.

Théo Rochette (foot): unknown.

Lausanne HC will still have to do without goalie Connor Hughes. The 27-year-old is training again, but only individually and not yet with the team. It seems unlikely that he will be used this year. Michael Raffl has also returned to training after his knee operation. According to reports, his comeback will still take a while. Andrea Glauser suffered a minor injury while playing for the national team in the game against the Czech Republic, but is expected to be ready for action this evening. The use of Théo Rochette is still questionable. The striker injured his foot in a blocked shot before the international break.

Lausanne has been in brilliant form recently and has won eight of its last ten games. Now the leader ZSC is waiting for the Vaudois this evening. Then we go to the SCL Tigers and shortly before Christmas there is the Leman derby against champions Servette.

HC Lugano

Daniel Carr (thigh): until February 2024.

Markus Granlund (knee): End of season.

Arttu Ruotsalainen (abs): see you in the new year.

Lorenzo Canonica (wrist): until February 2024.

Marco Müller (ankle): until February 2024.

Julian Walker (arm): until March 2024.

Stéphane Patry (unknown): back in training.

The list of injuries at Lugano is not only long, but also serious. Finnish striker Markus Granlund has torn knee ligaments and will not play again this season. Daniel Carr, the team’s second-best scorer, is out until February, as are strikers Lorenzo Canonica and Marco Müller. In addition, Arttu Ruotsalainen was slightly injured during the national team break. The Ticino team will have to do without the Finnish striker at least until the new year.

Arttu Ruotsalainen was injured with the national team.Image: keystone

Veteran Julian Walker will also be noticed until at least March. Striker Stéphane Patry is back in training, but is currently training without physical contact. A stake is not yet up for debate. To cushion all these losses, Lugano recently signed Canadian striker John Quenneville. It is quite possible that an additional foreigner will join us. The decimated HC Lugano hosts EHC Kloten this evening. There is an away game in Friborg on Thursday and on Saturday they face bottom team Ajoie at home.

Geneva-Servette HC

Theodor Lennström (upper body): until further notice.

Robert Mayer (unknown): until further notice.

Gauthier Descloux (unknown): back in training.

Sakkari Manninen (unknown): missing at least tonight.

Gauillaume Maillard (unknown): see you in the new year.

The reigning champions’ goalie position in particular has been hit by injuries. Robert Mayer will not play any more games this year; he was recently hit in the mask by a puck. Gauthier Descloux is back in training but not yet ready to play. Defender Theodor Lennström and striker Guillaume Maillard will also not be back in action until the new year.

This evening, Finnish goalie Jussi Olkinuora will make his National League debut against Bern. To do this, Servette also has to do without his compatriot Sakkari Manninen, who is out for undisclosed reasons.

HC Ambri-Piotta

Daniele Grassi (concussion): before comeback.

Zaccheo Dotti (concussion): unknown.

Tommaso De Luca (vertebrate): February 2024.

Dario Bürgler (abdominal muscle): before comeback.

The national team break provided some relaxation in the HCAP hospital. Dario Bürgler, who was recently sidelined with an abdominal muscle injury, is making his comeback this evening. Daniele Grassi also seems to have recovered from his concussion and will be able to play. Meanwhile, defender Zaccheo Dotti and striker Tommaso De Luca remain unavailable.

Ready for the comeback: Dario Bürgler.Image: keystone

Ambri will try to stay above the pre-playoff mark until the turn of the year. Tonight there is a direct duel with HC Davos. Then Geneva-Servette and the SCL Tigers wait, both of which are also in this table region.

HC Davos

Noah Schneeberger (car accident): unknown.

After a few absences at the start of the season, the HCD team is now almost complete. After a car accident, defender Noah Schneeberger is still out. Before the end of the year, Davos will try to brighten up the disappointing season so far and put distance between themselves and the bottom line. This opportunity comes against Ambri, Biel and Rapperswil in three direct duels from the same table region.

SCL Tigers

Bastian Buggenheim (upper body): unknown.

Nolan Diem (lower body): unknown.

Sebastian Schilt (upper body): unknown.

Mathias Rossi (lower body): until January.

Joel Salzgeber (unknown): unknown.

The Tigers have been without defender Sebastian Schilt and striker Mathias Rossi for a long time. While Rossi is slowly making a comeback, it is not yet clear when Schilt will return. Defender Bastian Guggenheim and striker Noaln Diem are also out until further notice. Joel Salzgeber was also injured before the international break.

For Langnau, the next five days are about defending tenth place. Difficult tasks await with games against Zug and Lausanne. Points must be gained in the last game before Christmas against Ambri at the latest.

EHC Biel

Alexander Yakovenko (upper body): until the end of the year.

Aleksi Heponiemi (knee): ready for action.

After the injury witch seemed to have a personal reckoning with the Seeländer at the start of the season, the situation for the Bielers has eased somewhat. Aleksi Heponiemi is ready to play again after his knee injury. The chances are good that the Finnish striker will be used this evening. This makes defender Alexander Yakovenko the last remaining Bieler on the injured list.

Last name on the Biel injury list: Alexander Yakovenko. Image: keystone

Last year’s runner-up will be challenged in the second half of the season. The Zealanders are currently outside the pre-playoff places, six points behind in tenth place. Biel urgently needs points in the next three games against Rapperswil, Davos and Zug.

EHC Kloten

Patrick Obrist (upper body): until the end of the year.

Deniss Smirnovs (ankle): see you in spring.

Nathan Beaulieu (unknown): unknown.

Since the start of the season, EHC Kloten has been without striker Deniss Smirnovs, who suffered a fracture to his ankle. Striker Patrick Obrist has also been injured for a few weeks. In addition, defender Nathan Beaulieu was missing for the last three games before the Nati break. The Canadian’s condition is unknown, but he is expected to return to action this week.

Kloten could also use some points. The season of confirmation is difficult for the Zurich Unterländer after last year’s qualification for the pre-playoffs. However, the program before Christmas is not an easy one with games against Lugano, Rapperswil and Bern.

SC Rapperswil-Jona Lakers

Victor Rask (shoulder): End of season.

Maxim Noreau (upper body): week-by-week.

Emil Djuse (lower body): week-by-week.

Brett Connolly (hip): End of season.

Gian-Marco Weather (unknown): day-by-day.

At the SCRJ Lakers, the injury witch particularly struck the foreign players. The season is over for Victor Rask and Brett Connolly due to serious injuries. Defenders Emil Djuse and Maxim Noreau will be re-evaluated from week to week. Forward Gian Marco Wetter is listed as day-to-day, so Lakers fans can hope he returns this week.

There are some failures in the Rappi defense.Image: keystone

The Lakers’ current season is a big disappointment after the highs of recent years. And the crisis is far from over, as eight of the last ten games were lost. In the end of the year, the St.Gallen team wants to gain momentum again in the games against Biel, Kloten and Davos.

HC Ajoie

Gregory Sciaroni (hand): until further notice.

Fabio Arnold (upper body): until further notice.

Frédérik Gauthier (elbow): until January.

Bottom line Ajoie also has to complain about a few absences. Strikers Gregory Sciaroni and Fabio Arnold have been missing for a long time. Before the national team break, an additional attacker, Frédérik Gauthier, was also missing. The Canadian is struggling with an elbow injury and will probably not be available for HC Ajoie again until the new year.

With only 20 points from 27 games, Ajoie will probably have to orientate himself towards the playouts this year. Wins in the last games of the year against Friborg, Bern and Lugano are also likely to be difficult, at least according to paper form.

