Intense pulsed light, an essential technique in current aesthetic medicine thanks to the variety of its treatments and its benefits on the skin.

#Intense #pulsed #light #essential #technique #current #aesthetic #medicine #variety #treatments #benefits #skin

This technique allows you to reduce the signs of aging, eliminate traces of stress on the face and spots caused by the sun.

Intense pulsed light, also known by its acronym IPL (intense pulse light), has established itself as an essential technique in current aesthetic medicine, thanks to the wide variety of treatments that it allows and its benefits on the skin, as indicated. Dr. María José Espiñeira, specialist in the Aesthetic Medicine Unit of the Quirónsalud Córdoba Hospital and the center’s Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery service.

Dr. Espiñeira explained that intense pulsed light consists of a polychromatic light source emitted in the form of pulses, whose effect is based on selective photothermolysis, which establishes that the energy supplied to a tissue has a selective action on a target molecule. called chromophore (such as melanin, water and hemoglobin), without affecting adjacent structures or doing so minimally.

Filters are applied to IPL that allow the range of wavelengths emitted to be limited, in order to perform more precise treatments of different pathologies, which allows great versatility of treatments, from pigmented or vascular lesions to photoepilation or photo rejuvenation. . This technique reduces the signs of aging, eliminates stress marks on the face and spots caused by the sun, among other advantages.

Their effectiveness is similar to laser treatments and, furthermore, as they are non-ablative systems, they are a currently growing option, as they allow quick incorporation into work and social life. The doctor has pointed out that the new IPL devices “allow us to correct both pigmented lesions and vascular lesions, acting on melanin and hemoglobin respectively, thus managing to provide luminosity and unify the skin tone. It has also demonstrated its effect on skin rejuvenation.”

Before and after care is very important, since before carrying out treatment with light sources on a pigmented lesion, it is important to first make an adequate diagnosis, for which it is essential that the patient be evaluated by a specialist in Dermatology.

To perform an IPL treatment, the skin must not be tanned, so the most suitable dates for these treatments are the fall and winter months. In addition, after performing it you must apply a sunscreen. When the spots are very pronounced, sometimes the IPL treatment is accompanied by the application of a depigmenting cream to make the treatment more effective.

Dr. Espiñeira has stated that it is advisable to carry out between 3 and 5 sessions with a 4-week interval between each one and the results are perceived from the second session. The end result is more beautiful, plump and younger-looking skin. Once the treatment has been carried out and especially during the first month, high sun protection should be used and direct sun exposure avoided, “since the spots produced by the sun have a tendency to reappear if we do not protect ourselves well.”