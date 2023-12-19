Inter Miami confirmed a new friendly against the club where Messi trained in Argentina

#Inter #Miami #confirmed #friendly #club #Messi #trained #Argentina

The busy schedule that Inter Miami will have during its preseason at the beginning of 2024 added a new chapter, as the team confirmed a new friendly in the month of February.

On their social networks Lionel Messi’s team announced that it will face Newell’s Old Boys from Rosario from the pitch of the DRV PNK Stadium on Thursday, February 15, 2024.

With this duel Lionel Messi and Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino will face the team of which they are fans, which opened the door for the former as a child and where the latter is a legend.

Newell’s is the team in which Messi trained before emigrating to Barcelona. He will tour the United States and the obligatory stop will be the match against Las Garzas. Furthermore, Gerardo Martino is part of another emotional link, since Tata is another of the idols of the Rosario club.

“The idea of ​​the match arose in Miami, we received the invitation directly from there, surely Messi and Martino had a lot to do with all this”stated Ignacio Astore, president of the red and black entity, underlining the direct influence of Argentine figures in the making of the match.

Inter Miami, led by Messi and Martino, has meticulously organized its preseason with the inclusion of this particular commitment. In addition, it is rumored that the American team is looking to reinforce itself with internationally renowned players such as the Uruguayan Luis Suárez, the Croatian Ivan Rakitic, the Spanish Sergi Roberto, the goalkeeper David De Gea and the German forward Thomas Müller, who could join the ranks of the pink cast in the near future.

Inter Miami International Preseason Tour

In a strategic move within its International Preseason Tour, the franchise from the state of Florida has confirmed two additional friendly matches in Saudi Arabia and Hong Kong, seeking to expand its reach in the Asian territory for next season.

The duel between Lionel Messi and Newell’s is presented as a historic moment in the Argentine star’s career, generating great expectations in the world and demonstrating once again the relevance of the player on a global level.

“I am delighted to welcome my beloved Newell’s to our home here in Miami. “It will be a special match because of everything the club means to me.”, Tata stated in a statement issued by the North American entity. And he added: “It will be a good opportunity to prepare for what will be a difficult season.”

For his part, the club’s sporting director, Chris Henderson, highlighted: “This match is a great addition to a series of matches that will put us in the best possible position to compete in 2024. We are excited for what awaits us.”

Martino defended the leprous colors during three different periods during his playing career, where he not only established himself as the leader with the most appearances, but also played a key role in the titles won in 1988, 1990, 1991 and 1992. In addition, he had a successful time as a coach that was crowned with the 2013 title.

It should be noted that the Inter Miami reported that it will also play a game against the El Salvador national team on January 19as well as an international tour of Asia.

