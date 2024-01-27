Inter Miami confirms the player’s injury and the length of time he will be out

2024-01-27

Leo Messi’s Inter Miami CF announced a few days ago the squad of the team that traveled to play the Club’s 2024 preseason matches in Asia.

The team will first play two matches in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, facing Al Hilal on January 29 and Al Nassr on February 1, before taking on Team Hong Kong in Hong Kong on February 4 to close out the preseason duels. of Inter Miami in Asia against Vissel Kobe in Tokyo on February 7.

Inter Miami confirms it: he suffered a torn cruciate ligament against El Salvador and will miss MLS 2024

However, one of the surprises was that Benjamin Cremaschi did not travel with the team to Arabia. The American played the previous friendlies against El Salvador and Dallas without problems.

Cremaschi, who was the perfect pair with Messi last season, underwent surgery for a sports hernia.

“Cremaschi has undergone surgery at Baptist Health to repair a sports hernia, and is expected to be available for team selection in two to three months,” the statement concludes.

