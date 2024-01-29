Inter Miami fell to Al Hilal in a preseason duel

#Inter #Miami #fell #Hilal #preseason #duel

He Inter Miami by Lionel Messi began his tour of Saudi Arabia with a 4-3 defeat against Al-Hilalleader of the local league, and still has not won in the preseason.

A goal from Malcom in the 89th minute stopped the reaction of the Miami team in its tracks, which in the second period equaled a 3-1 deficit, between minutes 54 and 55, and which received the final goal. just after Messi was replaced.

With the score 3-1, in 60 seconds the magic of the trans-Andean star appeared, first for convert a penalty and then, for assist the Honduran David Ruizwho signed the tie at three.

Inter Miami had some chances to make it 3-4, but his defensive weakness It cost them the defeat against an immensely superior Al-Hilal, who does not blame Neymar’s absence due to injury.

The team led by the Portuguese Jorge de Jesús is very homogeneous on the field with decisive players like the Serbians Milinkovic-Savic and Mitrovic, the Portuguese Rubén Neves or Malcom.

Thus, between minutes 10 and 13 they went 2-0 with goals from Mitrovic and Al-Hamddan, but Luis Suarezin ’33, made his debut on the networks with his new team.

Inter’s improvement stopped it Michael with the 3-1 score at half-time. In the second half the American team improved, but it was not enough to avoid a new setback. Next Thursday, at 9:00 p.m. local time, they will play against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr.