Inter Miami snaps up the next ex-star from FC Barcelona

#Inter #Miami #snaps #exstar #Barcelona

Together they became Champions League winners with FC Barcelona and won the Spanish championship five times. Now Luis Suárez and Lionel Messi are reunited at Inter Miami. The North American MLS club announced the signing of Uruguayan Suarez on Friday. The 36-year-old striker will receive a contract until the end of 2024, and according to media reports, this will include the option for another season.

At Miami, Suarez will not only meet Argentine world champion Messi, but also Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, with whom he already played very successfully in Barcelona.

“I’m very happy and excited to take on this new challenge with Inter Miami. I can’t wait to get started,” said Suárez, who last played for Grêmio Porto Alegre in Brazil: “I’m optimistic that we can achieve our big goals together reachable.”

Suarez, Uruguay’s record goalscorer with 68 goals in 138 international matches, earned over 125 million euros in transfer fees in his career. He had his most successful years between 2014 and 2020 in Barcelona.

“We are thrilled to have signed a player like Luis with his great quality and passion,” said Inter co-owner David Beckham: “He is joining a team that will inspire the next generations.”