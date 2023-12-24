Inter Milan: Marko Arnautovic cries in DAZN interview! | Sports

#Inter #Milan #Marko #Arnautovic #cries #DAZN #interview #Sports

Pure emotions in front of the camera!

Marko Arnautović (34) doesn’t have it easy at Inter Milan. The Ösi striker is rarely used, and when he does, there is a hail of criticism from the Italian press. In the last league game before Christmas, Arnautović was allowed to play for 90 minutes and was rewarded with an assist. And then became emotional…

The Austrian seemed touched in the DAZN interview and even shed a few tears. The topic of conversation was, of course, his difficult time in Milan.

Arnautović: “I talk to my teammates every day. You know things are difficult for me at the moment. I can only thank them. Thanks to my team, thanks to the club.”

The entire Inter team celebrated with Marko Arnautovic

In Inter’s win against Lecce, Arnautović provided a fantastic backheel to give Barella a 2-0 final score. And the entire Inter team ran to Arnautović to celebrate.

Arnautović is on loan from Bologna to Milan. In the meantime, an injury to his hamstring slowed him down. The Ösi only has two assists and will return to Bologna at the end of the season.

Arnautović still has a reason to look forward to the summer: After all, Austria’s record national player (111 appearances) is playing with his country at the European Championships in Germany. Arnautović played in the Bundesliga for Werder Bremen from 2010 to 2013 14 goals in a total of 72 league games. He then played in England for Stoke City (2013 to 2017) and West Ham (2017 to 2019) before moving to China (Shanghai SIPG) for two years.

From there we went to Bologna and Inter.

