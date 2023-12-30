Inter Milan vs Genoa: result, video and goals

Inter Milan drew 1-1 against Genoa for the last game of the year for both teams in Serie A. Alexis Sánchez, as usual, came off the bench in the final minutes.

Inter de Milan remains the exclusive pointer of the A league of Italy, but gives up important points with a 1-1 draw against Genoa, as they visit the Comunale Luigi Ferraris stadium, for matchday 18 of the match.

The duel also closed 2023 for both teams, with Alexis Sanchez coming off the bench in the second half. In Genoa Pablo Galdames stayed with the diver on for 90 minutes and did not enter.

The duel was suspended for several minutes at the beginning of the first stage due to the dense smoke generated by the fireworks detonated by the local team’s fans.

The Lombards managed to open the account in the 41st minute through Alexis’s rival for third place in the attacking duo: Marko Arnautivic scored from close range in a controversial goal due to an alleged foul by Inter, by sending the ball into the net after Nicolò Bzarella’s shot, a deflection and the rebound off the post.

Before the break, Radu Dragusin tied the duel for Genoa with a header after the corner kick, a header that met the soft resistance of goalkeeper Yann Sommer (45’+6).

Another forgettable encounter for Alexis

Already in the complement, Simone Inzaghi sent Alexis onto the field in the 70th minute, replacing Arnautovic. The Chilean had little contact with the ball and found himself far from the rival area, unable to break the tie.

Inter drew 1-1 against Genoa in the last game of 2023: Alexis came on near the end.

With the tie, Inter remains first in the table with 45 points, followed by Juventus (40) who play this Saturday. Genoa is 12th with 20 units.

Alexis’ Internazionale Milano’s next match will be on January 6 at home against Hellas Verona, in Serie A. Genoa will visit Bologna a day before.

