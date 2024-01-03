Inter ‘steals’ midfielder from Napoli at the end of the season

#Inter #steals #midfielder #Napoli #season

Piotr Zielinski will be a strong addition to the midfield of Simone Inzaghi’s team

The end of the season will also mark the end of Piotr Zielinski’s time at Naples. According to Corriere Dello Sport, the 29-year-old Polish midfielder has already made a ‘zero cost’ commitment to Inter and will leave the Neapolitan club at the end of his contract.

Since the 1st, the Poland international (86 games) has been able to sign a contract with another club for the next season and the transalpine newspaper assures that Beppe Marotta, CEO of the Nerazzurri, closed the agreement with Bart Bolek, the footballer’s agent. The midfielder’s contract with Inter, which beat competition from West Ham and Leipzig, will be valid for up to three years, with one more as an option, and the player will receive 4.5 million euros for each year. The signing premium, which will be diluted throughout the contract, will be €5M.

Zielinski was signed by Napoli from Udinese in the summer of 2016, for 16 million euros, and has since become one of the team’s main figures. In total, he has played 352 games for the club from southern Italy, where he has scored 50 goals and provided 46 assists so far. He won the Italian Cup (2020) and also Serie A last season.

Due to the financial difficulties it is experiencing, Inter has signed several players at ‘zero cost’ in recent years and there are many success stories, such as Marcus Thuram (ex-Monchengladbach), André Onana (ex-Ajax, now transferred to Man . United), Henrikh Mkhitaryan (ex-Roma) or Hakan Çalhanoglu (ex-Milan).