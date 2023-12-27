INTERACTIVE MAP of Highways in Romania: What has opened, what will be inaugurated in 2024 – The optimistic scenario vs. realistic vs. major bottlenecks / How do we compare with Bulgaria, Hungary or Poland

#INTERACTIVE #MAP #Highways #Romania #opened #inaugurated #optimistic #scenario #realistic #major #bottlenecks #compare #Bulgaria #Hungary #Poland

In 2023, Romania officially passed the symbolic milestone of 1,000 kilometers of high-speed roads – highways and expressways. In total, at the end of the year, if we draw the line, about 81 new kilometers will be put into traffic, but at the “museum” stage – i.e. sections ready but not yet used, we are putting another 15 kilometers on the A0. Incidentally, here comes the main failure: although the politicians promised that two whole lots would be ready on the southern side, by the end of the year only one portion would be ready.

Highways in Romania – 2023 – 2024 Photo: Hotnews

To FORECASTas of a year ago, the year 2023 turned out to be within the realistic scenario. About 81 kilometers – 49 km of highway and 32 km of expressway – will eventually be open to traffic. It is certain that Romania has passed the symbolic milestone of 1,000 kilometers of highway and expressway, and the year 2024 could bring more staged inaugurations.

In a fantasy scenario, Romania could check off more than 250 kilometers of highway and expressway open to traffic, but at the same time infrastructure work could be seriously hampered due to cut funding as budget allocations show.

Info in brief:

Romania currently has approx 1,0075.5 km of highway and expresswaythe year 2023 being a good year in terms of new kilometers put into traffic – approx 81 km.

What highways and expressways they opened in 2023: 13,55 km on A3 Nușfalău – Suplacu de Barcău / 10 km (from 19km) on A0 North, Lot 2 / 15,7 km on A3 Chețani – Câmpia Turzii, an inauguration 8 months earlier – a record / 10 km (from 16.3 km) on the A0 Sud, Lot 2 (to be continued until the end of the year, although the builder and the authorities are pushing hard for the complete Lot 2, but also the continuation up to DN4 in the national road system – half-profile) / Circa 32 km of express road on DEx12 between Slatina and Colonești./ Total: 81 km

What inaugurations they were missed in 2023: A0 South Lot 2 in full (16.3 km) and A0 South Lot 1 (16.93 km).

The scenarios for 2024: The super-optimistic scenario – 256 km VS The moderate-optimistic scenario – 197 km VS The realistic scenario – 84 km.

What projects will almost certainly be completed in 2024 (realistic scenario): A0 South Lot 1 (16.93 km) and the remaining 6.3 km of Lot 2 / 4.6 km of highway (+4.6 km connecting road) on A7 Buzău – Focșani Lot 1 / 11 km on A7 Buzău – Focșani, Lot 4 / 32 km on Dex12 Craiova – Pitesti, Lot 4 / 13 km on DEx16 connection A3 with the Oradea belt. TOTAL: 84 km

What projects do they have now relatively? chances to be ready in 2024 (moderate-optimistic scenario): 18 km on A0 Sud, Lot 3 (Aktor) / 30.8 km on A7 Buzău – Focșani, Lot 2 / 36.1 km on A7 Buzău – Focșani, Lot 3 / 17.7 km DEx 12 Craiova – Pitesti, Lot 1 / 11 km on the Brăila – Galati Expressway. TOTAL: 197 km

What projects do they have? hypothetical – rather fanciful – chances of being ready in 2024 (the super-optimistic scenario): 21 km on A7 Ploiesti – Buzău, Lot 1 / 28.35 km on A7 Ploiesti – Buzău, Lot 2 / 9 km on A0 North (6 km backlog on A0 North, Lot 2 + 2 km on Lot 3 – road junction with DN2). TOTAL: 256 km

On the other hand, the year 2024 could be one of many problems and blockages: budget allocations on many major highway and expressway projects are insufficient or even ZERO.



INTERACTIVE MAP – Motorways in Romania 2023 – 2024

The legend: GREEN – open to traffic in 2023 / RED – in progress / BLACK – previously open to traffic

ZOOM and CLICK on sections for additional lot information.

Motorways inaugurated in 2023 – The year of “museums”

In 2023, Romania inaugurated about 81 kilometers of high-speed road. The first inauguration, the one by which the symbolic milestone of 1,000 km was practically exceeded, came only in September – 13.55 km on the A3 Nușfalău – Suplacu de Barcău (Constructor: Nurol / Cost: 384 million lei), although on that section the inauguration could have come much earlier, in the summer. Practically, the section was a “museum” for several months because the road authorities did not mobilize in time to authorize the additional works for a provisional unloading at the end towards Suplacu de Barcău.

At the end of the year, the rest of the inaugurations came one after the other: first 10 km between DN1 and A3 on A0 Nord, Lot 2 (Constructor: UMB / Cost: 832 million lei), of the 19 km. Almost 6 km practically remained “museum” because they do not have the continuation to the unloading node with DN2 (it is part of Lot 3, contracted only in March with the Chinese from CCECC).

Also on the A0, but on the South side, the builder and the authorities are pushing hard for the last hundred meters and are working overtime even these days to open the entire Lot 2 (16.3 km Builder: Alsim Alarko / Cost: 750 million lei) , but also the few kilometers from Lot 1 in the half-profile system (national road with one lane per direction) up to DN4. Time is short, and practically, such an “extended” inauguration is almost impossible.

Most likely, however, Lot 2 will be inaugurated only partially – 10 km between DN6 and DN5 – and the remaining 6.3 km will remain a “museum” for a while because the continuation to DN4 and further to DN2 on Lot 1 is not ready in time (16.93 km / Constructor: Alsim Alarko / Cost: 831 million lei) . Most likely in January-February, traffic will be opened on the rest of Section 2 and a piece of Section 1, so as to connect with DN4.

On the Autostrada Transilvania, the Strabag-Geiger association achieved a national record performance: the completion of a project almost 9 months before the contractual deadline. Traffic opened on A3 Chețani – Câmpia Turzii (15.7 km / Cost: 420 million lei), and you can drive non-stop on the Transilvania Highway from Târgu Mureș to beyond Cluj Napoca (almost 113 km).

Traffic also opened on the Express Road DEx12 Craiova – Pitesti, Lot 3 – approximately 32 kilometers from Slatina to Colonesti – the border with Argeș county (Builder: UMB / Cost: 670 million lei).

The misses and “bubbles” of 2023

Perhaps the biggest failure for the year 2023 remains the non-completion of the two lots on the A0 South where the Turks from Alsim Alarko are working. Both the builder, and especially the management from roads and transports have given the completion in 2023 of the two sections (about 33 km), from DN6 to A2, as certain.

Minister Sorin Grindeanu announced since last year, and then repeatedly throughout the year, that on the A0 the two lots on the south will be ready in 2023. Furthermore, an at least partial inauguration of the 10 km between DN6 and DN5 was expected since summer…

Only now, at the end, in a Romanian-Turkish hei-rup, the constructor has mobilized to open the traffic for a piece and push hard at least for an inauguration soon up to DN4.

Beyond this failure, Transport also has to deal with the problematic inauguration of the Bridge over the Danube in Brăila, which was not only done late compared to promises, but also came with technical and execution deficiencies, with construction sites still in the works now, but also traffic and schedule restrictions.

Bolts that were not attached to the metal parapets, asphalt that washed away shortly after the inauguration, problems related to some infiltrations in the area of ​​the cable anchoring blocks, much delayed works on the connecting roads (which are not ready even now), but and access restrictions to the Bridge overshadowed the opening and inauguration of the largest road project in the history of CNAIR.

In 2024, the focus remains on the A0 and Craiova Pitesti, while the inaugurations on the A7 “Moldovei” Motorway timidly enter the scene

In 2024, the first highway inaugurations should also come on Bucharest highway the A0 ring highway of the Capital.

The rest of section 2 that remained unopened, together with Lot 1 to A2 would lead to a continuity of traffic on the Beltway at least from Autostrada Soarelui to DN6 towards Alexandria.

At the same time, on the A0 North, the Chinese from CCECC should start construction on Lot 3, and the absolute priority should be the road junction with DN2 and the two kilometers to the “museum” completed by the UMB towards the A3.

In parallel, the deadlines for completion on the first sections of the A7 “Moldovei” Motorway. Thus, in 2024 UMB should complete and put into traffic the first section of the A7 Buzău – Focșani (4.6 km highway + 4 km connecting road). And UMB should also finish Section 4 near Focșani – about 11 km.

With a little luck and with the mobilization that UMB has become accustomed to in recent years, we could also see openings before the deadline on the rest of the middle lots on the A7 Buzău – Focșani, about 31 km on Lot 2 and 36 km on Lot 3 .

In an absolutely optimistic scenario, on the A7 we could still see openings on the first two lots from Ploiești – Buzău – 21 km between Dumbrava (A3) and Mizil and 28.35 km between Mizil and Pietroasele.

Pe Expressway DEx12 Craiova – PitestiUMB is on the cards to complete and inaugurate the approximately 32 km of Lot 4, from Colonesti to A1, while on Lot 1 (17.7 km), the Turks from Ozaltin have only theoretical chances to achieve the surprise.

Year 2024 – From the fantasy scenario with more than 250 km, to the risk of a major blockage in the road infrastructure

If we take the chances on paper and allow ourselves to dream of the most fanciful scenario, the year 2024 could be a record – the best year in the history of the Romanian road infrastructure: over 250 kilometers of highway and expressway open to traffic.

However, this calculation requires not only the alignment of all the planets so that no blockages occur, but also a flawless course and a book-like mobilization for all the builders involved – something that has never happened before.

It is possible, thus, a super-optimistic scenario, but it is more likely, however, that 2024 will be a year of problems…

In fact, the year 2024 could grind to a halt due to some insufficient or even ZERO allocations on many important road projects.

Looking at the figures presented in the budget for 2024, we can see that for the entire A7 Motorway from Ploiești to Pașcani, the budgeted amounts cover only 15% of the value of the signed contracts, and on some sections there are no allocations at all, on the “Unirii” A8 motorway , for the contract signed between Târgul Neamț and DN2 the allocation is ZERO, on the A1 Sibiu – Pitești highway the money allocated is below 10% of the value of the signed contracts, and on the A0 Sud and the Expressway Craiova – Pitești the secured financing is far below what should be paid in case of completion of the projects.

“It’s the biggest joke on Moldova’s highways,” Cătălin Drula, president of USR and former Minister of Transport, also draws attention.

“There are zero lei on the A8 Unirii Highway. He did not allocate a single leu even on the sections placed by the USR in the PNRR and which should be ready in 2026. On the A7 Ploiești – Pașcani Grindeanu only put 15% of the value of the contracts, under the conditions in which he promised to finish about 6 – 7 sections out of the 13 next year”, says Drula.

He also draws attention to the fact that on the A1 Sibiu – Pitesti highway there is “30% less money than in 2023, in the conditions in which the construction sites for the heavy mountain sections should begin”.

The lack of budget allocations on road projects where contracts are already signed or even in the works could lead to a major blockage during the year, especially in the conditions of a crisis budget, a big hole in the budget that was not covered by the Ciolacu cabinet and in a year in which the Government seeks to limit spending.

Highways in Romania, in numbers

Actual kilometers of highway and expressway in operation in Romania until the end of 2023:

A0: DN1 – A3 – 10 km

A0: DN5 – DN6 – 10 km (**coming in a few days)

A1: Bucharest-Pitesti – 110 km

A1: Boita-Sibiu-Sebeș-Deva-Ilia – 188.17 km

A1: Margina-Timișoara-Arad-Nădlac – 160 km

A2: Bucharest-Cernavodă-Medgidia-Constanța – 203 km

A3: Bucharest-Ploiesti – 62.8 km

A3: Râșnov – Cristian – 6.3 km

A3: Târgu Mureș – Nădășelu – 113 km

A3: Nușfalău – Suplacu de Barcău: 13.55 km

A3: Biharia – Bors – 5.3 km

A4: Constanța belt – 22.2 km

A6: A1 – Lugoj belt – 11.4 km

A7: Vo Bacău – 16 km

A10: Sebeș – Turda – 70 km

A11: Part of the Arad Belt – 2 km

DEx 12 Balș – Slatina – Colonesti – 71.6 km

TOTAL ACTUAL KM IN OPERATION: 1075.5 km

The evolution of motorway kilometers open to traffic in recent years in Romania

2004 – 97,2 km

2007 – 50,7 km

2009 – 42 km

2010 – 28 km

2011 – 57 km

2012 – 139 km

2013 – 108 km

2014 – 28,2 km*

2015 – 46,6 km

2016 – 22,1 km*

2017 – 15 km

2018 – 55,4 km

2019 – 42 km

2020 – 60,6 km

2021 – 33,5 km

2022 – 53,02 km

2023 – 81 km

*Lot 3 Cunța – Săliște from A1 Sibiu – Orăștie – 22.11 km – was initially opened in November 2014, but was closed in 2015 for major repairs on one piece. The entire lot was permanently reopened in October 2016.

How does Romania compare on highways with Bulgaria, Hungary, Serbia and Poland

The 2023 final, Romania has approximately 1,075 kilometers of highway and expressway in operation.

For comparison, Bulgaria – a country more than twice as small in area – has a network of highways open to traffic that measured around 861 kilometers in October 2023. 7.5 km of express road was added to them. Thus, in total for Bulgaria we are talking about 869 kilometers of high-speed road.

Hungary it has 26 expressways – 13 highways and 13 expressways. Hungary crossed the symbolic milestone of 1,000 km in 2007. At the end of last year, the network of highways and express roads in Hungary measured about 1,855 km, and this year other sections will be inaugurated. Now, in total, Hungary has almost 1,900 kilometers of highway and expressway, with an area 2.5 times smaller than Romania.

Poland it has an incredibly large network of expressways, highways and expressways that it has developed mostly over the last 30 years. According to the latest information, the network of high-speed roads in Poland measured almost 5,000 kilometers in December 2023.

Of these approximately 5,000 kilometers, nearly 1,850 kilometers were highways, and the remaining more than 3,000 kilometers were expressways.

Serbia, although it is not in the European Union, has started in the last decades an extensive campaign to modernize the road infrastructure and build high-speed roads. At the end of 2023, Serbia had a highway network measuring just under 1,000 kilometers. Serbia has an area almost three times smaller than Romania.