Interclube and Sagrada Esperança da Lunda Norte focus attention on round eight of the Girabola –

Today, two games continue round number eight of the first division national football championship – Girabola.

At 3pm, at the Calulo stadium, Recreativo do Libolo will be visited by Petro de Luanda, who returns to the domestic competitions after fulfilling international commitments.

Luís Quintas, coach of Recreativo do Libolo, who has six defeats and a draw in seven games played, guarantees that his team, despite the bad moment, has always worked to win games.

At Petro de Luanda, after shining in the competitions under the auspices of the African Football Confederation, the focus is on winning to remain at the forefront.

In the other match in Luanda, at 3:30 pm, Interclube will host, on June 22, Sagrada Esperança da Lunda-Norte.

Sporting de Cabinda/União de Malanje; Desportivo da Huíla/1º de Agosto and Wiliete de Benguela/FC Bravos do Maquis. São Salvador do Congo rests on this journey due to the calendar.

Also Read:  Girabola records first "psychological whiplash" - Luís Gonçalves is no longer coach of Interclube -

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

US Secretary of Defense travels to Israel today –
US Secretary of Defense travels to Israel today –
Posted on
Gaza War Widens, Israel Immediately Bombards Lebanon
Gaza War Widens, Israel Immediately Bombards Lebanon
Posted on
GDDKiA will build and renovate these roads in Silesia in 2024. Multi-million investments with tunnels and bridges are impressive
GDDKiA will build and renovate these roads in Silesia in 2024. Multi-million investments with tunnels and bridges are impressive
Posted on
Artificial intelligence can recognize childhood autism based only on retina photos | Science
Artificial intelligence can recognize childhood autism based only on retina photos | Science
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company Crime culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport thousand Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News