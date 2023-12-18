Interclube and Sagrada Esperança da Lunda Norte focus attention on round eight of the Girabola

Today, two games continue round number eight of the first division national football championship – Girabola.

At 3pm, at the Calulo stadium, Recreativo do Libolo will be visited by Petro de Luanda, who returns to the domestic competitions after fulfilling international commitments.

Luís Quintas, coach of Recreativo do Libolo, who has six defeats and a draw in seven games played, guarantees that his team, despite the bad moment, has always worked to win games.

At Petro de Luanda, after shining in the competitions under the auspices of the African Football Confederation, the focus is on winning to remain at the forefront.

In the other match in Luanda, at 3:30 pm, Interclube will host, on June 22, Sagrada Esperança da Lunda-Norte.

Sporting de Cabinda/União de Malanje; Desportivo da Huíla/1º de Agosto and Wiliete de Benguela/FC Bravos do Maquis. São Salvador do Congo rests on this journey due to the calendar.