Interesse an Japaner Kaishu Sano!?

The next winter transfer? SV Werder Bremen is said to have an eye on the Japanese Kaishu Sano. © IMAGO/Yohei Osada

+++ Werder Bremen transfer news and rumors from January 20, 2024: Werder interested in Sano? +++

Bremen – It is getting stronger SV Werder Bremen still in the winter transfer period in defensive midfield? The Green-Whites should be interested Kaishu Sano have. This is reported by the Japanese newspaper “Sports Hochi”. Sano plays for them Kashima Antlers in the first Japanese league and is one of the regular staff there. However, the 23-year-old is currently with the Japanese national team, with whom he is taking part in the Asian Cup. In the 4-2 opening win against Vietnam, Sano came on as a substitute in the 77th minute, but in the 1-2 defeat against Iraq he was only on the bench. The 1.76 meter tall midfielder moved from Machida Zelvia to the Kashima Antlers a year ago and has since made 27 appearances there (one goal). On the industry portal “transfermarkt.de”, the Japanese has a market value of one million euros and the contract is scheduled to run until the end of January 2025 – Werder Bremen would therefore have to pay a transfer fee.

+++ Werder Bremen transfer news and rumors from January 19, 2024: Robert Bozenik an issue? +++

Night ist Rafael Borré beim SV Werder Bremen, but the striker will leave the green-whites in the summer at the latest and move to SC Internacional Porto Alegre in Brazil. Werder is apparently already looking for a replacement for an earlier transfer. According to Sky transfer expert Florian Plettenberg, Bremen have followed suit Robert Bozenik inquired. The 24-year-old Slovakian will be with the Portuguese first division club until the summer of 2026 Boavista Porto under contract, for which he scored seven goals and prepared two more in 17 games in the first half of the season. FC Sevilla and OSC Lille are also said to be interested in signing Bozenik. A transfer fee of five to six million euros is being discussed. The 1.88 meter tall center forward has experienced a lot in recent years. After moving from his hometown of MSK Zilina to Feyenoord Rotterdam in January 2020 for a transfer fee of four million euros, he was loaned out first to Fortuna Düsseldorf in 2021, then to Boavisto Porto. The Portuguese finally bought the 37-time international last summer for a transfer fee of 2.5 million euros. But now there are signs of an early farewell, Plettenberg reports about an impending decision.

+++ Werder Bremen transfer news and rumors from January 18, 2024: Marvin Ducksch leaves SVW future open +++

+++ Werder Bremen transfer news and rumors from January 18, 2024: Chris Bedia is not moving to SVW+++

SV Werder Bremen is said to have had Chris Bedia in mind as a possible reinforcement for the storm. But the 27-year-old will not move to the Weser. The Ivorian has joined Werder Bremen’s league rivals Union Berlin. There Bedia will replace Sheraldo Becker, who moved to Real Sociedad San Sebastian in Spain.

+++ Werder Bremen transfer news and rumors from January 17, 2024: Borré move to Brazil fixed in the summer +++

The transfer to Brazil is fixed: Rafael Borré will move to Internacional Porto Alegre in the summer at the latest. What that means for Werder Bremen!

+++ Werder Bremen transfer news and rumors from January 16, 2024: Julian Malatini change fixed +++

Now it’s official, the transfer is fixed! Werder Bremen brings defender Julian Malatini from Argentina!

Change in winter or only in summer? Werder Bremen striker Rafael Borré wants to leave immediately, but he can wait!

+++ Werder Bremen transfer news and rumors from January 14, 2024: Malatini has already arrived at Werder +++

SV Werder Bremen is about to sign defender Julian Malatini. According to information from DeichStube, the Argentine is already in Bremen!

+++ Werder Bremen transfer news and rumors from January 13, 2024: Werder confirms interest in Julian Malatini +++

Now it’s finally more than a rumor: The SV Werder Bremen confirms the transfer interest Julian Malatini! The Argentine is expected in Bremen over the weekend!

+++ Werder Bremen transfer news and rumors from January 12, 2024: Is Argentine Julian Malatini coming? +++

Bremen – Will there be an Argentine in the squad in the future? SV Werder Bremen? Julian Malatini is supposed to move to the Weser. This is reported by Argentine journalist Germán García Grova. The 22-year-old central defender is under contract with Argentine first division club Defensa y Justicia. Malatini has also been used as a right-back in the past. On the industry portal “transfermarkt.de”, the Argentine has a market value of 1.7 million euros. His contract with Defensa y Justicia actually runs until the end of 2026. He will receive a four-year contract with Werder, writes Germán García Grova, but he does not mention a transfer fee.

Update with more on the topic: Transfer is approaching! Werder Bremen has Argentinian Julian Malatini on the hook! The transfer fee is two million euros.

+++ Werder Bremen transfer news and rumors from January 11, 2024: Norway talent Mathias Lövik in focus? +++

He wants it SV Werder Bremen Sign a Norwegian talent? According to the Norwegian online portal “Nettavisen.no”, Bremen are interested in transferring the 20-year-old left-back Mathias Lövik are interested and have been following the player’s development for some time. Werder is also ready to sign the talent in the winter. Lövik is currently in Norway Molde FK under contract (38 league games, two goals) and is at home in the left rail position. He was called up for Norway’s U21 team for the first time last September. His contract with the Norwegian first division club runs until 2026. A transfer fee would therefore be due in the event of a move. The industry portal “transfermarkt.de” estimates Lövik’s market value at three million euros.

+++ Werder Bremen transfer news and rumors from January 10, 2024: Rafael Borré agrees with ex-club River Plate? +++

The transfer poker is getting more and more strange: Apparently River Plate is now in agreement with Werder Bremen’s Rafael Borré!

+++ Werder Bremen transfer news and rumors from January 9, 2024: Is SVW interested in Chris Bedia? +++

The rumors of Rafael Borré’s move to the Brazilian club SC Internacional Porto Alegre continue to persist, at least in Brazil. And if the Colombian actually leaves the Green-Whites in the winter, a replacement would definitely have to be found immediately. A candidate could Chris Bedia be. As transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports, among other things, SV Werder Bremen are closely following the situation of the 27-year-old striker from Swiss first division club FC Servette. The Ivorian has ten goals and three assists in 17 Super League games this season. The 1.90 meter tall center forward has also been successful in the Swiss Cup competition (two games, two goals), in the Champions League qualification (four, two) and in the Europa League (six, two). His contract with the current fourth-place team in the top Swiss league expires next summer, which is why it shouldn’t be too expensive. According to the industry portal transfermarkt.de, Bedia, who did not make it into the Ivory Coast squad for the Africa Cup, is worth three million euros. According to Fabrizio Romano, in addition to Werder, FC Bologna from Italy and Wolverhampton Wanderers from England are also interested in Bedia.

+++ Werder Bremen transfer news and rumors from January 9, 2024: SVW has no offer for Rafael Borré +++

+++ Werder Bremen transfer news and rumors from January 9, 2024: Tobias Duffner is reactivating his career +++

+++ Werder Bremen transfer news and rumors from January 8, 2024: Rafael Borré’s advisor expects a change +++

Despite difficult negotiations: Rafael Borré’s agent firmly expects the Werder Bremen striker to move to SC Internacional Porto Alegre!

+++ Werder Bremen transfer news and rumors from January 7, 2024: Ole Werner is fighting for Rafael Borré +++

+++ Werder Bremen transfer news and rumors from January 5, 2024: Sydney van Hooijdonk back on the radar? +++

Bremen – is he busy? SV Werder Bremen again with a commitment of Sydney van Hooijdonk? Last summer, the Green-Whites already had the center forward on their radar as the successor to Niclas Füllkrug, but at that time they decided to loan Rafael Borré. Now the Dutchman could again be the replacement for Borré, who is willing to change. In any case, the Italian portal “calciomercato.com” brings Werder back into play with van Hooijdonk, so the 23-year-old could leave FC Bologna for Bremen in January. “Bild” also reports on the Bremen considerations. Whether it is a fixed one Transfer or one Loan would act is not yet known. The 1.90 meter man, son of former star striker Pierre van Hooijdonk, is worth five million euros according to the “transfermarkt.de” portal. However, in the very successful season so far – Bologna is fifth in the table – he has hardly had a chance. He has only made eight league appearances, mostly short ones, and he hasn’t scored a single goal yet. In the cup he at least scored one goal in two games.

Meanwhile, Lucas Alario’s move to International Porto Alegre is fixed. The Brazilians wanted to sign the striker from Eintracht Frankfurt alongside Rafael Borré.

SC Internacional Porto Alegre is serious about recruiting Rafael Borré: The Brazilians definitely want to sign the loanee from Eintracht Frankfurt, but are apparently offering SV Werder Bremen significantly lower compensation than previously assumed.

+++ Werder Bremen transfer news and rumors from January 4, 2024: Werder feels no pressure from Rafael Borré +++

+++ Werder Bremen transfer news and rumors from January 3, 2024: Bakery Jatta an issue? Laszlo Kleinheisler finds new club +++

Bremen – Wild rumor from Hamburg: Apparently it shows SV Werder Bremen Interested in a commitment from Bakery Jatta. This is reported by the “Hamburger Morgenpost”. The winger from Gambia is with the team until the summer of 2024 Hamburger SV under contract and would be available for free in the coming transfer period. HSV has so far tried in vain to extend the contract; negotiations have stalled because the ideas of the two parties are said to be far apart. It is very unlikely that the 25-year-old will actually move to the Weser in the summer. Because the winger really doesn’t pull up any trees in the second division and was only involved in six goals (three goals, three assists) in 16 games this season. According to the industry portal “transfermarkt.de”, Jatta’s current market value is 1.3 million euros. In addition to Werder, another Bundesliga team from the bottom third of the table is said to be interested, FC Augsburg is considered a hot candidate.

Meanwhile is Laszlo Kleinheisler moved from Panathinaikos Athens to Hajduk Split on loan. The Croatian top club announced this. For the next six months, the 29-year-old will help Split win the championship. The Hungarian, who from 2016 to 2018 Werder Bremen played and was awarded several times during this period, has hardly been played in Greece recently and has only been on the pitch for 77 minutes in all competitions in the current season. His contract with Panathinaikos runs until summer 2026.

+++ Werder Bremen transfer news and rumors from January 2nd, 2024: What will happen to Jiri Pavlenka and Rafael Borré? +++

+++ Werder Bremen transfer news and rumors from December 31, 2023: Does Werder Bremen have Damián Pizarro in their sights as Borré’s successor? +++

The SV Werder Bremen is apparently already looking for a possible successor for Rafael Borré, who is probably willing to leave and is said to have already agreed on a winter transfer with the Brazilian first division club SC Internacional Porto Alegre.

According to a report on the website “ Fußball.news “, a South American with an illustrious name has apparently once again become the focus of the Green-Whites. Damian Pizarro is the name of the very young striker who is at his club in his native Chile CSD Colo-Colo made a name for himself with seven goals and seven assists in 37 competitive games. And that’s not all: the just 18-year-old offensive man made his debut for the Chilean senior national team in mid-November in the World Cup qualifier against Paraguay (0-0) and even played through. In addition to Werder, Borussia Mönchengladbach, VfB Stuttgart and CFC Genoa are now said to be interested.

For one Obligation The Chilean international would, however, have one transfer due: Pizarros Contract in Santiago de Chile runs until December 2025. The industry portal transfermarkt.de estimates Damián Pizarros Market value of five million euros. (mwi)

+++ Werder Bremen transfer news and rumors from December 31, 2023: Werder doesn’t want to let Borré go +++

+++ Werder Bremen transfer news and rumors from December 30, 2023: Is Borré leaving Werder in the winter? +++

+++ Werder Bremen transfer news and rumors from December 29, 2023: Ruhnert a candidate for the position of sports director +++

It opens on January 1, 2024 Transferfenster – and many fans of the SV Werder Bremen ask yourself: Will the SVW beat this during the winter break? Transfer market to? The Green-Whites have had a mixed first half of the season and are in 13th place in the table with 16 points after 16 matchdays, only six points ahead of the relegation places. Before the winter break, the Bremen team repeatedly had to struggle with injury-related absences, although the squad is not particularly broad anyway. Trainer Ole Werner Therefore, after the home game against RB Leipzig (1:1), he was in favor Winter–Transfers Stark: “Overall, it remains an issue for us – and that was obvious today – that we simply have a very small squad. “I think it’s the smallest squad in the league,” continued the 35-year-old. “It is the aim of all of us to get more breadth, but there also have to be players who fit in with us. Humanly, sportingly and of course financially.”

According to information from DeichStube he is looking for SV Werder Bremen for an additional central defender and a more defensive number eight. “We are of the opinion that we have additional needs due to Amos Pieper’s injury (broken ankle, editor’s note) and Naby Keita’s departure for the Africa Cup,” explained Ole Werner. In addition, SV Werder could also be threatened with one or two departures: that already happened recently Transfer rumorthat Frankfurt loanee Rafael Borré is about to move to Brazil – but the Bremen team denied this. But what will happen in the upcoming transfer phase? We hold you above all Transfer rumors and Transfer–News around Werder Bremen in ours DeichStube–Ticker Up to date.