Interest rate reduction in Europe only with inflation below 3%

Three members of the Governing Council believe that it may be premature to think about cutting interest rates in March or April.

The cut in interest rates by the European Central Bank should only take effect with the stabilization of the inflation rate below 3%, according to the analysis of three members of the ECB Council who this Monday contradicted forecasts regarding to an ECB cut in 2024.

Yannis Stournaras, member of the ECB Council and governor of the central bank of Greece, highlighted that the ECB should only ease monetary policy if inflation remains below 3%, meaning that the forecast for the start of interest rate cuts in March will be dependent on this stabilization.

Peter Kazimir went public to say that it will be more risky to lower interest rates too late than to keep rates high for too long while Bostjan Vasle (Slovenia) highlighted that the ECB will have to wait at least until spring in order to reassess its monetary policy. Therefore, those responsible consider that it may be premature to think about cutting interest rates in March or April.

The European Central Bank (ECB) today decided to keep interest rates unchanged, as expected by the markets. The ECB justified the decision with the risk that inflation could rise temporarily in the short term. Projections point to a gradual reduction in 2024 to reach 2% in 2025

A “” survey of 90 economists concluded that the bank would keep rates unchanged at today’s meeting. Rate cuts only from the second quarter of next year, according to the survey.

