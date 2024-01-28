Interest since summer, negotiations until 4:30 a.m.! This is how Sacha Boey’s transfer from Galatasaray to FC Bayern Munich went

#Interest #summer #negotiations #a.m #Sacha #Boeys #transfer #Galatasaray #Bayern #Munich

With Sacha Boey from Galatasaray Istanbul, FC Bayern Munich signed the long-awaited right-back shortly before the end of the winter transfer phase: SPOX spoke to Galatasaray director Fatih Demireli and knows the background to the transfer.

For a long time, Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United) and Nordi Mukiele (Paris Saint-Germain) were considered FC Bayern’s preferred candidates for the vacant position at right back. After potential commitments between the two fell apart, the Munich team expressed their concrete interest in Sacha Boey to Galatasaray on Wednesday. Negotiations continued until 4:30 a.m. on the night of Thursday to Friday. The breakthrough finally came on Friday.

While the injury-plagued Munich squad struggled to a 3-2 win at FC Augsburg on Saturday with Raphael Guerreiro as a substitute right-back, Boey completed his medical check in Munich. The two clubs officially confirmed the transfer on Sunday morning. Boey is signing a contract with FC Bayern until 2028. According to Galatasaray, the transfer fee is 30 million euros, and various bonuses could add another five million euros.

The 23-year-old Frenchman replaces Cenk Tosun (from Besiktas to Everton FC in 2018 for 22.5 million euros) as the most expensive departure in Süper Lig history. From a sporting perspective, Boey’s move has a heavy impact on Galatasaray: as the only experienced right-back in the squad, he was an undisputed regular player. Ultimately, the decisive factor for the sale was the financially lucrative package with only one and a half years left on the contract as well as Boey’s emotional desire to change internally.

FC Bayern has been closely monitoring Boey since the summer. In the direct duels with Galatasaray in the Champions League group phase (1:3, 1:2), the Munich officials were able to finally confirm Boey’s qualities. In recent months, various Premier League clubs have also been interested in signing Boey, including Manchester United.

“Absolute crowd favorite”: Galatasaray director talks about Sacha Boey

Boey was born in a suburb of Paris, but moved to the youth department of Stade Rennes at the age of 13, where he met his compatriot Mathys Tel, who was five years his junior. “Mathys is a very good friend of mine. He advised me to come here,” said Boey in an interview with the FC Bayern club media.

Tel moved to Munich in 2022 for 20 million euros, Boey chose a detour. In Rennes he missed his breakthrough. After a year on loan at Dijon FCO, he moved to Galatasaray in 2021 for 5.65 million euros. Since then, he has played 83 competitive games for the top Turkish club, recording four goals and four assists. As a regular player, he played a major role in last season’s championship title.

“Sacha has developed into a Bayern player for us. That makes us proud. But his development is far from complete. I am sure that he will be successful at Bayern,” says Fatih Demireli in an interview with SPOX. As Director of Research & Development, Demireli was involved in the negotiations, which were led by Vice President Erden Timur on Galatasaray’s side.

During their time together in Istanbul, Demireli got to know Boey “as a very introverted family man”: “If one sentence is enough, then he doesn’t say two. But everything he says has meaning. He was in the team and with the employees very popular and also an absolute crowd favorite. And not because of excessive fan proximity, but because of his performances. He marches for 90 minutes in every game and is never tired. This is very well received by the fans. Many fans reacted emotionally to his farewell. Because of this “The general conditions also mean there is an understanding for the transfer.”

Fatih Demireli worked for SPOX from 2010 to 2016 and again from 2021 to 2022, in between he edited the sports magazine Socrates. He has been Director of Research & Development at Galatasaray since October 2022.

Sacha Boey is in direct demand at FC Bayern because of his injury woes

At FC Bayern, there is now relief that the increasingly desperate search for a new right-back has finally been successfully completed. “We are happy to be able to retain a young player with a lot of potential in Sacha Boey for the long term. He also showed a strong performance in the two Champions League games against us. This means that we not only have the width of our squad, but also qualitatively further strengthened,” said CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen.

Sports director Christoph Freund sees Boey as a “very fast and physically strong right-back who covers a lot of kilometers in every game and is not afraid of a duel.” Boey says about himself: “I’m an attack-minded defensive player. I’m just as comfortable taking part in the offense as I am in the defense.”

Boey is likely to be in immediate demand in Munich, as the right back is known to be in greatest need due to the almost tragic injury situation. Noussair Mazraoui will be with the Moroccan national team at the Africa Cup, Konrad Laimer will probably be out until mid-March due to a torn muscle fiber in his calf, and Bouna Sarr will be out even longer due to his torn cruciate ligament. And the emergency alternatives Joshua Kimmich and Kingsley Coman are also injured. Guerreiro helped out against Augsburg.

Boey didn’t miss a single competitive minute at Galatasaray until the turn of the year, but only played in two of six games in January due to a yellow card suspension and minor injuries.

FC Bayern Munich: The next games