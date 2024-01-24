Interlop Bebino, head of the Sportsmen’s Clan, detained following searches in a cocaine trafficking case / Scandals in which he was involved in recent years / Defended by Laura Vicol, before she became a deputy

#Interlop #Bebino #Sportsmens #Clan #detained #searches #cocaine #trafficking #case #Scandals #involved #years #Defended #Laura #Vicol #deputy

Update Ora 17.38: Interloper Bebino and another defendant were detained by DIICOT prosecutors, and the Bucharest Court was notified with the proposal of preventive arrest for 30 days.

DIICOT prosecutors have ordered the detention of two defendants, recidivists, investigated for committing the crimes of high-risk drug trafficking and complicity in high-risk drug trafficking, after allegedly selling cocaine, reports Agerpres.

According to the investigators, between November 2023 and January 2024, one of the defendants sold quantities of cocaine (a high-risk drug), with the support of the second, who brokered the transactions.

The judge of rights and freedoms of the Bucharest Court was notified with the proposal of preventive arrest of the defendants, for a period of 30 days.

The original news: Interloper Emil Marius Alecu, known as “Bebino”, the head of the Sportsmen’s Clan, is being taken to hearings on Wednesday, following searches in Bucharest and Călăraşi in a cocaine-trafficking case, G4Media sources said.

DIICOT has announced that it is conducting six house searches in Bucharest and Călărași, in a case concerning high-risk drug trafficking.

We remind you that at the beginning of 2020, “Bebino” arrived at the hospital after being cut with a sword in a clash between clans.

Recently, about ten days ago, Bebino was shot in a shootout with a rival gang in Chiajna, according to Newsweek.

Before reaching the Parliament, PSD deputy Laura Vicol was Bebino’s lawyer. In January 2020, Cancan wrote that the car of Laura Vicol, Bebino’s lawyer, was vandalized. “You are afraid to walk on the street. Because I dared to defend him, a message was addressed to me with a ball bearing, exactly in the window where the child’s seat is (…) We live in a country where people can afford to threaten you. During Alina Bica’s time, the DNA threatened me with prison, now the underworld threatens me (…) I’m not afraid”, said Laura Vicol.

It is not the first time that the Bebino gangster has been picked up by prosecutors in recent years.

In August 2021, the thug was brought to trial in a criminal case on charges of retaliation for assistance given to justice, influencing statements, disturbing public order and peace, and destruction. He was then jumped from an aesthetic clinic, according to G4Media sources, and from the images made available by the police it can be seen that he was dressed in pajamas. According to the police, the thug would have intimidated a witness who gave statements in an older file that prosecutors opened after the scandal in which Bebino was involved and was on the verge of death, being cut with swords. In order to force the witness to change his statement given in court, Bebino also damaged his car.

In May 2022, Bebino was taken to hearings again in a case concerning the crimes of pimping and non-compliance with the arms and ammunition regime.

The DIICOT announcement:

On 24.01.2024, the prosecutors of the Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism – Central Structure together with the policemen of the Bucharest Organized Crime Brigade carry out 6 house searches, in the city of Bucharest and the county of Călăraşi, in a case regarding the commission of the crime of high-risk drug trafficking.

From the research carried out, it emerged that, between November 2023 and January 2024, two suspects sold, respectively brokered the sale of quantities of cocaine (a high-risk drug) to consumers in the city of Bucharest.

The action is carried out with the support of gendarmes from the Special Intervention Brigade of the Gendarmerie.

Specialized support is provided by the Special Operations Directorate of the Romanian Police.

We make it clear that, throughout the criminal process, the investigated persons benefit from the procedural rights and guarantees provided by the Code of Criminal Procedure, as well as the presumption of innocence.