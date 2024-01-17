InterMiami | Leo Messi and company have new reinforcement requested by Tata Martino

#InterMiami #Leo #Messi #company #reinforcement #requested #Tata #Martino

While the Inter Miami by Lionel Messi faces the 2024 preseason to start the MLS in the best way, some reinforcements continue to arrive at the club. In the absence of official confirmation, The journalist César Luis Merlo announced who the new signing is.

This is Nicolás Freire, who would soon be joining the squad to reinforce the defensive zone. The defender is another option for ‘Tata’ Martino and He joins Luis Suárez and midfielder Julian Gressel.

“Nicolás Freire is a new reinforcement for Inter Miami. He resigned in Greece and He arrives on loan for one year from Pumas. It was an express request from Tata Martino“said the quoted journalist, who is a specialist in transfers.

Nicolás Freire would be a new signing for Inter Miami

Nicolás Freire debuted in Argentinos Juniors of the Argentine league in the 2012/13 season and after playing for teams in Uruguay, the Netherlands, Brazil and Ecuador, he came to Liga MX to play for Pumas in 2019.

The Argentine was in Olympiakos FC since July of last year and will now have the opportunity to join the star-studded Florida team. According to him, the only thing missing would be the medical examination and the signing of the contract.

Freire would have been asked by Martino to reinforce the defense, with the aim of strengthening the team for the new season in the American league.

Nicolás Freire played for Pumas.

Inter Miami continues to strengthen the team

Weeks ago, the Florida team closed the arrival of Julian Gresselwho already knows what it’s like to play in the MLS because years ago he played for Atlanta United, where he won the ‘Rookie of the Year’ award in 2017 and coincided with Gerardo Martino, and DC United.

The reinforcements are arriving as Inter faces the 2024 preseason, on a tour that will have several games ahead with the focus on having optimal preparation.

Meanwhile, Chris Henderson, the CSO and sporting director of Inter Miami, explained: “Julián is an established player with a successful career in the league who has proven his worth at every stage in his MLS career.”

The two figures from the Florida team once again shared a new training session together.

And without a doubt the big signing for this year is Luis Suárez. The Uruguayan striker will return to play not only with his friend Messi but also with Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, with whom he shared a squad at Barcelona years ago.

In any case, ‘Tata’ Martino recently came out to clarify that he will not abuse the physique of his stars at the expense of ‘selling tickets’. “If the fans know that for different reasons Leo (Messi) will not be there or Busi (Sergio Busquets) or Jordi (Alba), but we will have a very competitive team, that is an important message“he said, according to testimonies published by the Miami Herald.