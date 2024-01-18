Intermittent rains in Analamanga

This day could be rainy in Antananarivo. Rains which stop and start again, several times, are forecast in the Analamanga region today. “A heavy rain watch is in effect for Betsiboka, Analamanga, Alaotra Mangoro, Atsinanana, the districts of Mahabo, Belon’i Tsiribihina and Miandrivazo, on January 17 and 18, following the passage of the cloud cluster. Since this afternoon, Analamanga has experienced intermittent rains and this will continue tomorrow (editor’s note: this day),” said Lahatra Mampionona, forecaster with the weather forecast service in Ampandrianomby, yesterday. Precipitation could reach between 50 to 100 mm in 24 hours, in these areas under yellow alert. These heavy rains could trigger floods, landslides and river flooding. The weather forecast invites residents of these regions to follow the instructions of the authorities.

Yesterday, the cloud cluster was located in the Betsiboka region. He continues his way, towards the East. It should go out to sea today or tomorrow, depending on the forecast. Météo Madagascar has not specified whether this system will regain intensity and become a cyclone, once at sea.

Miangalya Ralitera

