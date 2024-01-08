Internal Medicine awards the best journalistic articles

#Internal #Medicine #awards #journalistic #articles

The Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI) just summoned your V SEMI Internal Medicine Journalism Award 2024which can attend journalistic works that treat and make visible in some way the specialty of Internal Medicine and its professionals, both from the medical-scientific point of view as from the social point of view.

Works will be awarded in three categories (print, digital and audiovisual media), and each of them is endowed with 2.000 euros. The deadline for the presentation of candidatures will be December 31, 2024 and the works must be sent electronically through this form.

All journalistic works published or broadcast in the media throughout the Spanish territory during the period between January 1, 2024 and the December 31, 2024, inclusive. The deadline for receiving works is Tuesday, December 31, 2024, so access to the form will close at 11:59 p.m. on that day.

With these awards, the SEMI recognizes the important work of journalists, particularly those who carry out their professional work in the field of health, who contribute to making the work of the internist doctor visible in society in any of its facets and to disseminating advances. of medical and clinical or research knowledge in the different fields of the specialty and the care they provide to patients in the Spanish SNS.

