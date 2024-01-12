Internally, Olivier Maingain criticizes the double candidacy of Bernard Clerfayt on the Défi lists

#Internally #Olivier #Maingain #criticizes #double #candidacy #Bernard #Clerfayt #Défi #lists

The Challenge list for the Brussels-Capital Region will ultimately be led by Bernard Clerfayt, Brussels Minister of Employment and mayor of Schaerbeek. Joëlle Maison, Brussels MP and second regional Défi score in 2019, will occupy second place, ahead of Fabian Maingain, who had also declared himself a candidate for the head of the list, but will only be third.

At Défi, the nomination of a candidate, contrary to current practices on the side of the MR or the PS, is not an act of the prince.

Michel Claise: “As an investigating judge, I was able to see the complete breakdown of our society”

Activists choose Clerfayt

The Défi activists, gathered this Wednesday evening at the Maison de la Francité for an electoral commission, have decided. They chose the experience and electoral weight of Bernard Clerfayt, elected in the first round with 61% of the votes, rather than the youth, and the work on the ground, embodied by Fabian Maingain, raising the specter of a return to the first round. shot of the old rivalry between the Maingain and Clerfayt families.

While he had given signs suggesting a return as mayor of Schaerbeek before the end of the legislature, Bernard Clerfayt surprised his party and observers by running for the head of the regional list in June, but also for the municipality from Schaerbeek, in June.

He had thus announced in mid-December his “wish to be head of the Challenge list in the regional elections” on June 9, 2024, but also to take the list to the municipal elections in October with “the intention of being mayor if the people of Schaerbeek choose it, of course.” “In any case, I will choose the last mandate that the voters entrust to me.”

At Défi, the return to the forefront of the old rivalry between the Maingain and Clerfayt families

Certainly, the experience, electoral weight and record of Bernard Clerfayt, whom François De Smet considers “the best minister in the Brussels government”, make him the legitimate candidate of the party.

But this dual candidacy constitutes for some within the party, and not least, a flaw. Olivier Maingain, mayor of Woluwe-Saint-Lambert and former emblematic president of the FDF and then of Défi, spoke this Wednesday evening before the electoral commission. “When the trio led by Bernard Clerfayt was proposed to the commission, Olivier Maingain expressed his disagreement with the choice of Bernard Clerfayt, believing that the latter could not be both the leading candidate for the Region and the municipality of Schaerbeek, reports an elected official, witness to the intervention. His message was clear: Bernard Clerfayt should choose.”

Défi, and Bernard Clerfayt as minister, were also at the initiative of the Brussels regulation imposing full decumulation. His dual candidacy, from this perspective, sends an ambiguous message.

gull There is no reason to restart the clan war. Between Bernard Clerfayt and Olivier Maingain, it is above all a conflict of personalities.”

Fabian, “the Maingain son”, who was also a candidate for the head of the list, however played the appeasement card. The Brussels alderman agreed to support the electoral commission’s proposal, and to side with the proposed trio.

”There is no reason to relaunch the clan war. Between Bernard Clerfayt and Olivier Maingain, it is above all a conflict of personalities. Today, everyone was able to say what they thought,” analyzes Joëlle Maison.

The disappointment of Fabian Maingain, Joëlle Maison and Emmanuel De Bock can however be mitigated by the hope, after the municipal elections in October, of seeing the post of minister assigned to Bernard Clerfayt become available. We will first have to perform in the elections.

At the Federal, as announced, the list will be led by President François De Smet, ahead of Sophie Rohonyi and judge Michel Claise.