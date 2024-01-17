International Chronicle: Eliminating cancer is possible

#International #Chronicle #Eliminating #cancer

– Eliminating cancer is possible

Cary Adams, CEO of the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC)

Published today at 11:20 a.m.

Eliminating cervical cancer is now within our reach. This is possible thanks in particular to the development of the vaccine against the human papilloma virus (HPV), which is the main cause of this cancer, as well as to the progress made in early detection and treatment.

Countries must reduce the number of cases per year to less than four per 100,000 women. This would be a historic step, the first time we would see the elimination of a non-infectious disease and cancer, particularly for low- and middle-income countries, where 90% of deaths are concentrated.

To do this, WHO is calling on countries to achieve three specific targets: 90% of girls fully vaccinated against HPV by age 15; 70% of women benefit from screening using a high-performance test at age 35 and again at age 45; 90% of women diagnosed with cancer receive treatment.

The cost of interventions needed to achieve these “90:70:90” goals and eliminate cervical cancer remains low according to WHO – on average US$0.40 per person per year in high-income countries low, US$0.20 in lower middle-income countries.

This contrasts sharply with the high costs of inaction: the impact on families dependent on cancer sufferers, maternal orphans due to premature death, costs to the health system and loss of productivity. The economy recovers US$3.20 for every dollar invested in elimination measures.

“Both Rwanda, Sweden and Australia are on track to become among the first countries to eliminate cervical cancer.”

The political will of leaders is essential in order to prioritize cancer control and dedicate the necessary resources to it. Thus, both Rwanda and Sweden and Australia are on track to become among the first countries to eliminate cervical cancer.

At the international level, Geneva, as a global health hub, plays a strategic role in coordination, financing and advocacy. Actions taken in this city can influence policies and funding on a global scale.

On the ground, civil society organizations play a crucial role in raising awareness, mobilizing resources and influencing public policies, particularly in contexts where resources are limited and disparities in access to care are marked. Their commitment is all the more relevant as they are often better placed to reach vulnerable populations, particularly those living in regions where access to health services is limited.

In fact, eliminating cervical cancer requires synergy between governments, international health organizations, civil society and local communities. This further requires better integration of these measures into existing health systems. Coordinate awareness campaigns for HIV/AIDS and breast cancer, and integrate reproductive health services, HIV clinics (a woman with HIV is six times more likely to contract cervical cancer ) and other points of service can improve access and coverage of prevention and treatment programs.

We have the tools to eliminate cervical cancer as a public health problem, but achieving the goals of the global elimination strategy will require strong community engagement and coordinated action at international and national levels.

CEO of the International Union Against Cancer (UICC).

