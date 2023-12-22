International coalition to protect ships in the Red Sea expands | Abroad

#International #coalition #protect #ships #Red #Sea #expands

More than twenty countries have joined the international coalition that will protect ships in the Red Sea, the US Department of Defense announced on Thursday. This expands the partnership.

The multinational operation, also called Operation Prosperity Guardian, is intended to protect ships under attack by the Yemen-based Houthi rebels. The group attacks commercial ships sailing to and from Israel via the Red Sea.

The Pentagon declined to release a list of all countries that have joined. “We want to give other countries the opportunity to discuss their participation,” a spokesperson said. Twelve countries in the coalition are already known: Australia, Bahrain, Canada, France, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The contribution may differ per country. “In some cases this also involves ships. In other cases it may include personnel or other forms of support.”

The Netherlands contributes with staff officers. Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren previously said on X that she had spoken to her American colleague. “I thanked him for his leading role and promised that the Netherlands will provide staff officers to Operation Prosperity Guardian.”

The Houthis in Yemen indicated on Tuesday that they would not be held back by international naval cooperation in the Red Sea. They attack the ships because of the Israeli attacks on Gaza, which they describe as an “unlawful aggressive war against Palestine.”