INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION – Madagascar attends the Italy-Africa summit

The day before yesterday and yesterday, the first edition of the Italy-Africa summit was held in Rome, the Italian capital. Madagascar was represented by a delegation led by Rafaravavitafika Rasata, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Lalatiana Rakotondrazafy, Minister of Technical Education and Vocational Training. “Italy-Africa: A bridge for common growth”. This is the theme of this first edition. The aim is to strengthen collaboration between Italy and African nations, promoting mutual growth and fruitful exchanges. The summit is part of the perspective of the Italian presidency of the G7 with a big role for African countries and the “Mattei plan” which is an Italian vision for more fruitful cooperation with the African continent.

Bilateral meetings

Many of the themes were addressed at the summit, such as cooperation in the economic and infrastructural field, food security, security and energy transition, professional training and culture as well as migration, mobility and security.

The summit presents an opportunity for Madagascar to refine its relations not only with the organizing country, but also with the participating countries in various areas such as politics, strategy and even the economy. To do this, the delegation led by the two ministers met Italian and African personalities including, among others, the Italian Minister of National Education and Merit as well as the African Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation. from South.

Ravo Andriantsalama