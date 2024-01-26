International Court Decides that Israel Must Stop Genocide in Gaza

#International #Court #Decides #Israel #Stop #Genocide #Gaza

Jakarta –

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordered Israel to stop genocide in Gaza, Palestine. The International Court’s order was based on a decision on the indictment filed by South Africa (South Africa).

Reported Al Jazeera, Friday (26/1/2024), the International Court of Justice ordered Israel to take all measures to prevent genocide. The ICJ ordered Israel to take all measures within its authority to prevent genocide.

In addition, the International Court of Justice said that Israel must ensure that its forces do not commit genocide and ensure the preservation of evidence of alleged genocide in Gaza, Palestine.

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israel must report to the court within a month on what it is doing to enforce the court’s order, taking all measures within its power to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza.

Judge Donoghue said the ruling creates international legal obligations for Israel.

The International Court of Justice also ordered Israel to prevent and punish incitement to genocide. As the reading continues, the ICJ has ordered Israel to take action to prevent and punish direct instigators of genocide in the Gaza Strip.

(rfs/idn)