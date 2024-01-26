International Court of Justice does not order ceasefire in Gaza

#International #Court #Justice #order #ceasefire #Gaza

Jakarta

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) decided that Israel must prevent genocide and facilitate humanitarian assistance in Gaza. However, there was no ceasefire order in the International Court’s decision.

Reported AFPFriday (26/1/2024), the International Court of Justice urged Israel to refrain from acts of genocide that might occur when they carry out military operations in the Gaza Strip.

Israel must take “immediate and effective steps to enable the provision of basic services and urgently needed humanitarian assistance to address the poor living conditions facing Palestinians,” the International Court of Justice said.

At this stage, the ICJ has not yet considered whether Israel has actually carried out genocide in Gaza, because this process is considered to take several years.

But the International Court of Justice warned Israel to ‘take all measures in its power to prevent’ acts that might fall within the UN Genocide Convention, which was adopted in 1948 when the world was still reeling from the horrors of the Nazi Holocaust.

The statement also said Israel must prevent and punish any incitement to genocide.

This lawsuit was filed by South Africa, which accused Israel of violating the UN Genocide Convention. South Africa accused Israel of carrying out acts of genocide intended to cause the destruction of most Palestinian national, racial and ethnic groups.

South Africa is urging the International Court of Justice to order Israel to immediately halt its military operations in Gaza and allow humanitarian aid to reach civilians there.

Also Read:  Sperm Donor Was Shocked When He Found Out That He Had 97 Children, It Was Estimated That There Were 250 Other Children

Watch the video ‘Israel shows off the process of destroying Hamas tunnels with bombs’:

(rfs/idn)

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Battal İlgezdi resigned from CHP
Battal İlgezdi resigned from CHP
Posted on
Eva Jinek about salary at AvroTros: ‘It is still gigantic’ | Stars
Eva Jinek about salary at AvroTros: ‘It is still gigantic’ | Stars
Posted on
Regional league: Aaron Herzog leaves Alemannia Aachen
Regional league: Aaron Herzog leaves Alemannia Aachen
Posted on
Opening up about a young woman with terminal cancer who squeezed her heart and endured the pain while testing medicine. buy life time
Opening up about a young woman with terminal cancer who squeezed her heart and endured the pain while testing medicine. buy life time
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News