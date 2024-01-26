International Court of Justice does not order ceasefire in Gaza

#International #Court #Justice #order #ceasefire #Gaza

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) decided that Israel must prevent genocide and facilitate humanitarian assistance in Gaza. However, there was no ceasefire order in the International Court’s decision.

Reported AFPFriday (26/1/2024), the International Court of Justice urged Israel to refrain from acts of genocide that might occur when they carry out military operations in the Gaza Strip.

Israel must take “immediate and effective steps to enable the provision of basic services and urgently needed humanitarian assistance to address the poor living conditions facing Palestinians,” the International Court of Justice said.

At this stage, the ICJ has not yet considered whether Israel has actually carried out genocide in Gaza, because this process is considered to take several years.

But the International Court of Justice warned Israel to ‘take all measures in its power to prevent’ acts that might fall within the UN Genocide Convention, which was adopted in 1948 when the world was still reeling from the horrors of the Nazi Holocaust.

The statement also said Israel must prevent and punish any incitement to genocide.

This lawsuit was filed by South Africa, which accused Israel of violating the UN Genocide Convention. South Africa accused Israel of carrying out acts of genocide intended to cause the destruction of most Palestinian national, racial and ethnic groups.

South Africa is urging the International Court of Justice to order Israel to immediately halt its military operations in Gaza and allow humanitarian aid to reach civilians there.

